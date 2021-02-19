Ill.-Chicago 61, Green Bay 58

GREEN BAY (7-16)

Davis 6-16 4-5 16, Jefferson 5-19 3-6 15, Kellogg 0-1 0-0 0, Pipes 7-11 1-1 17, Stieber 0-1 0-0 0, Ansong 5-8 0-0 10, P.Taylor 0-4 0-0 0, Kirciman 0-1 0-0 0, Claflin 0-0 0-0 0, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-62 8-12 58.

ILL.-CHICAGO (9-11)

Diggins 3-11 0-1 7, Howard 4-7 0-0 9, Ahale 0-3 1-2 1, Kirk 8-14 3-3 19, Mitchell 2-9 1-1 5, Commander 2-4 0-0 6, Bridges 7-10 0-1 14. Totals 26-58 5-8 61.

Halftime_Green Bay 34-31. 3-Point Goals_Green Bay 4-16 (Pipes 2-5, Jefferson 2-8, Stieber 0-1, Davis 0-2), Ill.-Chicago 4-19 (Commander 2-3, Diggins 1-3, Howard 1-3, Kirk 0-1, Ahale 0-3, Mitchell 0-6). Rebounds_Green Bay 32 (Ansong 8), Ill.-Chicago 38 (Diggins 13). Assists_Green Bay 12 (Pipes, Stieber 3), Ill.-Chicago 16 (Kirk 6). Total Fouls_Green Bay 11, Ill.-Chicago 11.

