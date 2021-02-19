Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Ill.-Chicago 61, Green Bay 58

By The Associated Press
February 19, 2021 10:36 pm
< a min read
      

GREEN BAY (7-16)

Davis 6-16 4-5 16, Jefferson 5-19 3-6 15, Kellogg 0-1 0-0 0, Pipes 7-11 1-1 17, Stieber 0-1 0-0 0, Ansong 5-8 0-0 10, P.Taylor 0-4 0-0 0, Kirciman 0-1 0-0 0, Claflin 0-0 0-0 0, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-62 8-12 58.

ILL.-CHICAGO (9-11)

Diggins 3-11 0-1 7, Howard 4-7 0-0 9, Ahale 0-3 1-2 1, Kirk 8-14 3-3 19, Mitchell 2-9 1-1 5, Commander 2-4 0-0 6, Bridges 7-10 0-1 14. Totals 26-58 5-8 61.

Halftime_Green Bay 34-31. 3-Point Goals_Green Bay 4-16 (Pipes 2-5, Jefferson 2-8, Stieber 0-1, Davis 0-2), Ill.-Chicago 4-19 (Commander 2-3, Diggins 1-3, Howard 1-3, Kirk 0-1, Ahale 0-3, Mitchell 0-6). Rebounds_Green Bay 32 (Ansong 8), Ill.-Chicago 38 (Diggins 13). Assists_Green Bay 12 (Pipes, Stieber 3), Ill.-Chicago 16 (Kirk 6). Total Fouls_Green Bay 11, Ill.-Chicago 11.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|22 TSP Planning with Ed Zurndorfer
2|22 AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials Day
2|22 3 Hour Excel Boot Camp: Pivot Tables,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Perseverance’s First Full-Color Look at Mars