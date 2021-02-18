Trending:
Illinois St. 88, Bradley 71

By The Associated Press
February 18, 2021 8:58 pm
ILLINOIS ST. (7-15)

Mahorcic 2-2 1-2 5, Fleming 2-4 2-2 6, Reeves 4-7 2-2 13, Strong 6-11 2-2 18, Washington 7-12 5-5 20, Boyd 6-12 4-4 18, Ndiaye 1-3 0-0 2, Sissoko 2-2 0-0 4, Johnson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 31-54 16-17 88.

BRADLEY (11-14)

Henry 6-11 3-4 15, Mast 4-7 2-2 12, McAdoo 3-9 3-4 12, Tahvanainen 2-9 1-1 6, Kent 3-6 0-0 7, East 2-9 0-0 5, Hannah 3-3 2-3 8, Thomas 0-2 1-2 1, Linke 2-2 1-1 5. Totals 25-58 13-17 71.

Halftime_Illinois St. 35-32. 3-Point Goals_Illinois St. 10-25 (Strong 4-8, Reeves 3-5, Boyd 2-6, Washington 1-4, Fleming 0-1, Ndiaye 0-1), Bradley 8-26 (McAdoo 3-8, Mast 2-3, Kent 1-3, East 1-4, Tahvanainen 1-7, Henry 0-1). Rebounds_Illinois St. 28 (Washington 8), Bradley 27 (Hannah 7). Assists_Illinois St. 16 (Fleming 5), Bradley 17 (Thomas 4). Total Fouls_Illinois St. 15, Bradley 14.

