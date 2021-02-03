On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Incarnate Word 67, Lamar 58

By The Associated Press
February 3, 2021 10:19 pm
< a min read
      

INCARNATE WORD (7-8)

Bracamonte 4-9 0-0 11, Ezedinma 0-2 2-2 2, Balentine 1-6 6-8 8, Swaby 3-4 0-0 7, Willis 6-14 8-12 24, Larsson 6-8 0-0 12, Lutz 1-2 0-0 3, Van Vlerah 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-46 16-22 67.

LAMAR (4-12)

Sullivan 2-5 0-1 4, Bennett 5-12 0-0 10, Buster 4-12 7-7 19, Harrison 3-9 2-3 9, Kopp 1-6 0-0 3, Muoka 4-7 1-2 9, Jefferson 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 21-56 10-13 58.

Halftime_Incarnate Word 33-21. 3-Point Goals_Incarnate Word 9-16 (Willis 4-6, Bracamonte 3-6, Lutz 1-1, Swaby 1-2, Balentine 0-1), Lamar 6-16 (Buster 4-8, Harrison 1-2, Kopp 1-4, Jefferson 0-2). Rebounds_Incarnate Word 35 (Larsson 13), Lamar 26 (Sullivan 7). Assists_Incarnate Word 14 (Balentine 5), Lamar 15 (Harrison, Jefferson 4). Total Fouls_Incarnate Word 11, Lamar 17. A_871 (10,080).

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|9 2021 Administration Transition: Impacts...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force Global Strike Command bombers perform the Super Bowl LV flyover