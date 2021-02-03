Incarnate Word 67, Lamar 58

INCARNATE WORD (7-8)
Bracamonte 4-9 0-0 11, Ezedinma 0-2 2-2 2, Balentine 1-6 6-8 8, Swaby 3-4 0-0 7, Willis 6-14 8-12 24, Larsson 6-8 0-0 12, Lutz 1-2 0-0 3, Van Vlerah 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-46 16-22 67.
LAMAR (4-12)
Sullivan 2-5 0-1 4, Bennett 5-12 0-0 10, Buster 4-12 7-7 19, Harrison 3-9 2-3 9, Kopp 1-6 0-0 3, Muoka 4-7 1-2 9, Jefferson 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 21-56 10-13 58.
Halftime_Incarnate Word 33-21. 3-Point Goals_Incarnate Word 9-16 (Willis 4-6, Bracamonte 3-6, Lutz 1-1, Swaby 1-2, Balentine 0-1), Lamar 6-16 (Buster 4-8, Harrison 1-2, Kopp 1-4, Jefferson 0-2). Rebounds_Incarnate Word 35 (Larsson 13), Lamar 26 (Sullivan 7). Assists_Incarnate Word 14 (Balentine 5), Lamar 15 (Harrison, Jefferson 4). Total Fouls_Incarnate Word 11, Lamar 17. A_871 (10,080).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments