Indiana 79, Northwestern 76, 2OT

INDIANA (11-8)
Jackson-Davis 5-11 0-2 10, Thompson 2-6 3-5 7, Durham 5-12 11-12 24, Franklin 6-15 7-8 23, Phinisee 0-5 2-5 2, Hunter 2-5 2-2 7, Leal 0-1 2-3 2, Lander 0-3 0-0 0, Geronimo 2-4 0-1 4, Galloway 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-62 27-38 79.
NORTHWESTERN (6-11)
Kopp 2-8 0-0 6, Nance 5-10 2-3 12, Young 5-11 1-1 11, Audige 7-15 2-3 19, Gaines 2-4 0-0 5, Buie 0-8 2-3 2, Beran 4-7 1-2 12, Greer 4-5 0-0 9. Totals 29-68 8-12 76.
Halftime_Northwestern 23-20. 3-Point Goals_Indiana 8-24 (Franklin 4-8, Durham 3-5, Hunter 1-3, Geronimo 0-1, Leal 0-1, Lander 0-2, Phinisee 0-4), Northwestern 10-30 (Beran 3-5, Audige 3-8, Kopp 2-5, Gaines 1-2, Greer 1-2, Nance 0-3, Buie 0-5). Fouled Out_Kopp, Greer. Rebounds_Indiana 40 (Jackson-Davis 14), Northwestern 32 (Nance 7). Assists_Indiana 17 (Phinisee 5), Northwestern 16 (Young 5). Total Fouls_Indiana 18, Northwestern 26.
