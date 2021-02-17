On Air: Executive Leaders Radio
Indiana 82, Minnesota 72

By The Associated Press
February 17, 2021 11:28 pm
MINNESOTA (13-8)

Johnson 3-9 6-8 12, Robbins 1-2 4-6 6, Carr 7-16 4-5 19, Mashburn 7-16 4-6 19, Williams 4-12 2-4 11, Gach 1-1 0-0 2, Ihnen 1-3 0-0 3, Curry 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 20-29 72.

INDIANA (12-9)

Jackson-Davis 8-14 4-5 20, Thompson 0-2 6-10 6, Durham 5-6 4-4 16, Franklin 3-6 2-2 11, Phinisee 4-7 2-2 10, Hunter 5-6 4-5 16, Galloway 1-3 1-2 3, Lander 0-1 0-0 0, Geronimo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-45 23-30 82.

Halftime_Minnesota 37-35. 3-Point Goals_Minnesota 4-20 (Carr 1-3, Ihnen 1-3, Mashburn 1-3, Williams 1-6, Curry 0-1, Johnson 0-4), Indiana 7-12 (Franklin 3-3, Durham 2-2, Hunter 2-2, Galloway 0-1, Lander 0-1, Phinisee 0-3). Fouled Out_Franklin. Rebounds_Minnesota 23 (Johnson 7), Indiana 31 (Jackson-Davis 10). Assists_Minnesota 6 (Carr 4), Indiana 15 (Phinisee 6). Total Fouls_Minnesota 23, Indiana 23.

