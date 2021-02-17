On Air: Essentials of Healthy Living
Indiana pulls away in 2nd half, beats Minnesota 82-72

By The Associated Press
February 17, 2021 11:52 pm
Trayce Jackson-Davis had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead Indiana to an 82-72 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday night.

Indiana (12-9, 7-7 Big Ten) rebounded from a 78-59 loss on Saturday to fourth-ranked Ohio State and has won three of four. Minnesota hasn’t won at Indiana since a three-point win in 2012.

Jackson-Davis was 8 of 14 from the floor and has scored 20-plus points 12 times this season. Aljami Durham and Jerome Hunter scored 16 points apiece. Armaan Franklin added 11 points and Rob Phinisee had 10.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Marcus Carr each scored 19 points to lead the Golden Gophers (13-9, 6-9). Brandon Johnson had 12 points and Tre’ Williams 11.

The game was tied 55-55 midway through the second half. The Hoosiers used a 18-4 run, capped by Hunter’s dunk, and led 73-59 with 2:26 remaining.

Minnesota junior guard Gabe Kalscheur missed the game and is out indefinitely after suffering a hand injury in Tuesday’s practice. He is 84 points shy of scoring 1,000 for his career.

Minnesota, which has lost two straight, hosts Illinois on Saturday. Indiana plays at home against Michigan State on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved.

