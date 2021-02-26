On Air: Federal Tech Talk
Indiana St. 58, Valparaiso 43

By The Associated Press
February 26, 2021 8:56 pm
INDIANA ST. (14-8)

Williams 4-8 0-0 8, Larry 1-7 2-2 4, Miller 4-10 1-1 10, Neese 3-11 0-1 7, Laravia 9-15 3-4 22, Bacote 2-4 0-0 4, Howard 0-4 1-2 1, Barnes 1-2 0-0 2, Ndaw 0-1 0-0 0, Mervis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 7-10 58.

VALPARAISO (9-17)

Krikke 4-12 3-3 11, McMillan 1-3 0-0 2, Edwards 3-8 1-2 8, Gordon 0-5 0-0 0, Clay 4-9 2-4 11, Morgan 2-7 0-0 4, Ognacevic 2-5 2-4 7, Sackey 0-5 0-0 0, Lorange 0-1 0-0 0, Kpegeol 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-55 8-13 43.

Halftime_Indiana St. 38-16. 3-Point Goals_Indiana St. 3-20 (Laravia 1-3, Miller 1-4, Neese 1-4, Bacote 0-1, Howard 0-4, Larry 0-4), Valparaiso 3-22 (Ognacevic 1-2, Edwards 1-4, Clay 1-5, Lorange 0-1, Sackey 0-1, Krikke 0-2, McMillan 0-2, Morgan 0-2, Gordon 0-3). Rebounds_Indiana St. 37 (Laravia 14), Valparaiso 36 (Gordon, Clay 7). Assists_Indiana St. 8 (Williams, Larry, Laravia 2), Valparaiso 11 (Clay 4). Total Fouls_Indiana St. 11, Valparaiso 14. A_123 (5,000).

