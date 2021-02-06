Trending:
Indiana St. 61, N. Iowa 57

By The Associated Press
February 6, 2021 8:05 pm
INDIANA ST. (11-7)

Williams 2-4 0-1 4, Key 12-18 5-6 31, Larry 2-6 0-0 5, Neese 2-9 0-1 6, Laravia 2-7 4-4 8, Bacote 2-4 0-0 5, Miller 0-3 0-0 0, Barnes 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 23-54 9-12 61.

N. IOWA (5-12)

Carter 4-8 0-0 10, Phyfe 5-9 1-2 11, Berhow 4-13 1-2 11, Born 1-6 3-4 6, Heise 3-9 0-0 7, Anderson 1-5 2-3 5, Pickford 2-4 1-4 5, Henry 1-2 0-0 2, Mar 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 8-15 57.

Halftime_N. Iowa 28-25. 3-Point Goals_Indiana St. 6-24 (Key 2-7, Neese 2-7, Bacote 1-3, Larry 1-3, Laravia 0-1, Williams 0-1, Miller 0-2), N. Iowa 7-24 (Carter 2-4, Berhow 2-6, Anderson 1-3, Heise 1-4, Born 1-5, Mar 0-1, Pickford 0-1). Rebounds_Indiana St. 29 (Key 7), N. Iowa 38 (Phyfe 10). Assists_Indiana St. 11 (Laravia 4), N. Iowa 12 (Phyfe 3). Total Fouls_Indiana St. 14, N. Iowa 16. A_824 (6,650).

