Sports News

Indiana St. 67, Bradley 55

By The Associated Press
February 1, 2021 7:02 pm
BRADLEY (9-10)

Childs 5-13 1-1 11, Mast 7-12 1-2 17, Kingsby 2-6 2-2 6, Nolan 0-7 1-2 1, Kent 0-1 0-0 0, Tahvanainen 4-8 0-0 10, Henry 0-3 0-0 0, Thomas 0-1 2-2 2, Hannah 4-6 0-2 8. Totals 22-57 7-11 55.

INDIANA ST. (10-7)

Williams 4-9 0-1 8, Key 6-12 6-8 19, Larry 2-4 4-6 9, Neese 5-9 0-0 11, Laravia 3-8 0-0 6, Bacote 2-3 0-0 6, Barnes 2-4 2-2 8, Miller 0-1 0-0 0, Ndaw 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-50 12-17 67.

Halftime_Indiana St. 30-24. 3-Point Goals_Bradley 4-23 (Tahvanainen 2-6, Mast 2-7, Childs 0-1, Henry 0-1, Kent 0-1, Kingsby 0-3, Nolan 0-4), Indiana St. 7-16 (Bacote 2-2, Barnes 2-2, Larry 1-2, Neese 1-4, Key 1-5, Laravia 0-1). Rebounds_Bradley 30 (Childs 12), Indiana St. 27 (Williams, Larry 6). Assists_Bradley 15 (Nolan 7), Indiana St. 12 (Neese 4). Total Fouls_Bradley 16, Indiana St. 11. A_80 (11,433).

