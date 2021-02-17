Indiana St. 87, Evansville 73

EVANSVILLE (8-12)
Kuhlman 4-5 0-0 12, Levitch 2-4 0-0 6, Frederking 4-9 0-0 11, Givance 3-11 4-4 10, Newton 7-9 4-4 18, Curtis 3-6 0-0 9, Enaruna 2-3 2-2 6, Hall 0-3 1-2 1, Bobe 0-0 0-0 0, Straub 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-50 11-12 73.
INDIANA ST. (13-8)
Williams 8-12 7-9 23, Key 14-20 1-2 34, Larry 2-2 0-0 5, Miller 0-3 0-0 0, Laravia 4-5 2-3 10, Neese 2-5 0-0 5, Bacote 1-1 0-0 2, Barnes 2-2 0-0 4, Howard 0-2 0-0 0, Mervis 1-1 0-0 2, Hankins 0-0 0-0 0, Ndaw 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 35-54 10-14 87.
Halftime_Indiana St. 39-32. 3-Point Goals_Evansville 12-29 (Kuhlman 4-5, Curtis 3-6, Frederking 3-7, Levitch 2-4, Newton 0-1, Givance 0-3, Hall 0-3), Indiana St. 7-14 (Key 5-7, Larry 1-1, Neese 1-3, Howard 0-1, Miller 0-1, Williams 0-1). Rebounds_Evansville 16 (Givance 6), Indiana St. 28 (Williams 6). Assists_Evansville 13 (Givance 8), Indiana St. 17 (Williams, Larry, Laravia, Neese 3). Total Fouls_Evansville 16, Indiana St. 13. A_65 (10,200).
