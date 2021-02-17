Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Indiana St. 87, Evansville 73

By The Associated Press
February 17, 2021 7:04 pm
< a min read
      

EVANSVILLE (8-12)

Kuhlman 4-5 0-0 12, Levitch 2-4 0-0 6, Frederking 4-9 0-0 11, Givance 3-11 4-4 10, Newton 7-9 4-4 18, Curtis 3-6 0-0 9, Enaruna 2-3 2-2 6, Hall 0-3 1-2 1, Bobe 0-0 0-0 0, Straub 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-50 11-12 73.

INDIANA ST. (13-8)

Williams 8-12 7-9 23, Key 14-20 1-2 34, Larry 2-2 0-0 5, Miller 0-3 0-0 0, Laravia 4-5 2-3 10, Neese 2-5 0-0 5, Bacote 1-1 0-0 2, Barnes 2-2 0-0 4, Howard 0-2 0-0 0, Mervis 1-1 0-0 2, Hankins 0-0 0-0 0, Ndaw 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 35-54 10-14 87.

Halftime_Indiana St. 39-32. 3-Point Goals_Evansville 12-29 (Kuhlman 4-5, Curtis 3-6, Frederking 3-7, Levitch 2-4, Newton 0-1, Givance 0-3, Hall 0-3), Indiana St. 7-14 (Key 5-7, Larry 1-1, Neese 1-3, Howard 0-1, Miller 0-1, Williams 0-1). Rebounds_Evansville 16 (Givance 6), Indiana St. 28 (Williams 6). Assists_Evansville 13 (Givance 8), Indiana St. 17 (Williams, Larry, Laravia, Neese 3). Total Fouls_Evansville 16, Indiana St. 13. A_65 (10,200).

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|16 2021 Health Datapalooza and National...
2|16 Red Hat Public Sector Solutions...
2|16 AWS Florida Innovation Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service biologist cares for cold stunned turtle