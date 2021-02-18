Indiana St., No. 22 Loyola-Chicago meet in conference play

Indiana State (13-8, 10-6) vs. No. 22 Loyola of Chicago (19-4, 14-2)

Joseph J. Gentile Center, Chicago; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MVC foes meet as Indiana State takes on No. 22 Loyola of Chicago. Indiana State beat Evansville by 14 in its last outing. Loyola of Chicago is coming off a 54-52 win over Valparaiso in its most recent game.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Cameron Krutwig, Lucas Williamson, Aher Uguak, Tate Hall and Marquise Kennedy have combined to account for 61 percent of Loyola of Chicago’s scoring this season including 56 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Indiana State, Tyreke Key, Jake LaRavia and Randy Miller Jr. have collectively scored 51 percent of the team’s points this season, including 55 percent of all Sycamores points over their last five.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Krutwig has accounted for 43 percent of all Loyola of Chicago field goals over the last five games. Krutwig has 29 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Indiana State is a perfect 7-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.4 percent or less. The Sycamores are 6-8 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

STREAK SCORING: Loyola of Chicago has won its last 11 home games, scoring an average of 76.4 points while giving up 53.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Loyola of Chicago defense has allowed only 55.7 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Ramblers first among Division I teams. The Indiana State offense has averaged 68.8 points through 21 games (ranked 230th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.