Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Iona 88, Monmouth (NJ) 65

By The Associated Press
February 20, 2021 9:32 pm
< a min read
      

MONMOUTH (NJ) (10-7)

Martin 4-14 2-2 11, Hammond 4-15 4-4 16, McClary 2-3 0-0 4, Papas 3-10 0-0 8, Ruth 0-1 0-0 0, Chaput 1-2 5-6 7, Rutty 0-0 2-4 2, Foster 4-7 3-3 11, Toatley 0-3 0-0 0, Holmstrom 0-0 0-0 0, Vuga 0-0 1-2 1, Gabriel 2-4 0-1 5, Delmoral 0-0 0-0 0, M.James 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 20-59 17-24 65.

IONA (8-5)

Joseph 2-4 2-2 6, Koroma 1-2 0-0 2, Gist 5-12 3-3 15, JeanLouis 1-6 2-2 4, Ross 9-19 8-8 31, van Eyck 3-9 4-4 13, Shema 1-2 0-0 2, Myers 4-4 1-2 12, Cashaw 0-1 0-0 0, T.James 0-0 1-2 1, Weiss 0-0 0-0 0, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0, Carey 1-1 0-0 2, Chavez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 21-23 88.

Halftime_Iona 44-33. 3-Point Goals_Monmouth (NJ) 8-29 (Hammond 4-9, Papas 2-7, Gabriel 1-3, Martin 1-7, Chaput 0-1, McClary 0-1, Toatley 0-1), Iona 13-28 (Ross 5-10, Myers 3-3, van Eyck 3-6, Gist 2-5, JeanLouis 0-4). Rebounds_Monmouth (NJ) 25 (Martin 6), Iona 42 (Shema 10). Assists_Monmouth (NJ) 13 (Papas 3), Iona 16 (van Eyck 5). Total Fouls_Monmouth (NJ) 19, Iona 21.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|22 Esri Federal GIS Conference
2|22 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
2|23 Azure Synapse Analytics Deep Dive:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Perseverance’s First Full-Color Look at Mars