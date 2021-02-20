Iona 88, Monmouth (NJ) 65

MONMOUTH (NJ) (10-7)

Martin 4-14 2-2 11, Hammond 4-15 4-4 16, McClary 2-3 0-0 4, Papas 3-10 0-0 8, Ruth 0-1 0-0 0, Chaput 1-2 5-6 7, Rutty 0-0 2-4 2, Foster 4-7 3-3 11, Toatley 0-3 0-0 0, Holmstrom 0-0 0-0 0, Vuga 0-0 1-2 1, Gabriel 2-4 0-1 5, Delmoral 0-0 0-0 0, M.James 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 20-59 17-24 65.

IONA (8-5)

Joseph 2-4 2-2 6, Koroma 1-2 0-0 2, Gist 5-12 3-3 15, JeanLouis 1-6 2-2 4, Ross 9-19 8-8 31, van Eyck 3-9 4-4 13, Shema 1-2 0-0 2, Myers 4-4 1-2 12, Cashaw 0-1 0-0 0, T.James 0-0 1-2 1, Weiss 0-0 0-0 0, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0, Carey 1-1 0-0 2, Chavez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 21-23 88.

Halftime_Iona 44-33. 3-Point Goals_Monmouth (NJ) 8-29 (Hammond 4-9, Papas 2-7, Gabriel 1-3, Martin 1-7, Chaput 0-1, McClary 0-1, Toatley 0-1), Iona 13-28 (Ross 5-10, Myers 3-3, van Eyck 3-6, Gist 2-5, JeanLouis 0-4). Rebounds_Monmouth (NJ) 25 (Martin 6), Iona 42 (Shema 10). Assists_Monmouth (NJ) 13 (Papas 3), Iona 16 (van Eyck 5). Total Fouls_Monmouth (NJ) 19, Iona 21.

