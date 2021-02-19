Trending:
Iona 91, Monmouth (NJ) 86

By The Associated Press
February 19, 2021 10:15 pm
MONMOUTH (NJ) (10-6)

Martin 6-14 4-6 16, Hammond 5-14 8-9 21, McClary 3-5 2-2 9, Papas 3-9 6-6 12, Ruth 4-8 4-4 13, Rutty 3-4 3-6 9, Chaput 1-3 1-2 3, Toatley 0-6 0-0 0, Gabriel 0-2 1-2 1, Vaughan 1-2 0-0 2, Foster 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-67 29-37 86.

IONA (7-5)

Joseph 9-11 1-1 19, Koroma 1-1 0-1 2, Gist 4-9 8-9 18, JeanLouis 2-7 2-6 7, Ross 4-8 2-2 10, Myers 5-9 0-0 13, van Eyck 4-6 3-4 13, Cashaw 1-2 0-0 2, Shema 1-2 1-1 3, Chavez 0-1 4-4 4, Weiss 0-0 0-0 0, T.James 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-56 21-28 91.

Halftime_Iona 54-34. 3-Point Goals_Monmouth (NJ) 5-18 (Hammond 3-5, McClary 1-1, Ruth 1-1, Martin 0-1, Toatley 0-1, Vaughan 0-1, Gabriel 0-2, Papas 0-6), Iona 8-19 (Myers 3-7, van Eyck 2-2, Gist 2-4, JeanLouis 1-2, Chavez 0-1, Ross 0-3). Fouled Out_Joseph, JeanLouis, van Eyck. Rebounds_Monmouth (NJ) 33 (Martin 11), Iona 32 (Joseph 11). Assists_Monmouth (NJ) 13 (Ruth, Chaput 3), Iona 20 (Gist 5). Total Fouls_Monmouth (NJ) 21, Iona 30.

