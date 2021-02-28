Iowa 84, Wisconsin 70

IOWA (14-7)
Warnock 6-9 1-1 14, Czinano 7-10 4-8 18, Clark 4-13 7-7 18, Marshall 7-8 0-0 19, Martin 0-3 0-0 0, Meyer 0-0 0-0 0, Sevillian 0-1 0-0 0, Taiwo 2-4 2-2 8, Goodman 3-4 1-2 7, Jensen 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-52 15-20 84
WISCONSIN (5-17)
Lewis 5-15 6-9 16, Thompson 2-5 1-1 5, Hilliard 4-12 4-4 12, Moschkau 1-6 2-2 5, Pospisilova 9-14 0-0 21, Stapleton 1-6 2-2 4, Stauffacher 1-4 0-0 2, Douglass 0-1 0-0 0, Luehring 0-1 0-0 0, Schramek 2-8 0-2 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-72 15-20 70
|Iowa
|17
|23
|28
|16
|—
|84
|Wisconsin
|18
|12
|20
|20
|—
|70
3-Point Goals_Iowa 11-24 (Warnock 1-3, Clark 3-9, Marshall 5-6, Martin 0-2, Sevillian 0-1, Taiwo 2-3), Wisconsin 5-19 (Moschkau 1-5, Pospisilova 3-5, Stauffacher 0-3, Luehring 0-1, Schramek 1-5). Assists_Iowa 22 (Clark 14), Wisconsin 12 (Moschkau 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Iowa 36 (Clark 1-7), Wisconsin 39 (Team 3-7). Total Fouls_Iowa 14, Wisconsin 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
