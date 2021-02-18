Iowa 96, Penn St. 78

PENN ST. (8-10)

Camden 8-16 0-0 18, Beverley 5-12 1-1 13, Burke 7-17 0-0 20, Hagans 5-13 0-0 13, Marisa 1-11 0-0 2, Cash 4-11 1-2 9, Garcia 1-3 0-0 3, Sabel 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-83 2-3 78

IOWA (12-6)

Warnock 6-9 1-2 15, Czinano 8-11 1-1 17, Clark 12-21 2-2 32, Marshall 2-7 1-1 6, Martin 7-10 0-0 19, Cook 1-2 0-0 2, Meyer 0-1 0-0 0, Taiwo 2-4 0-0 5, Goodman 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 38-65 5-6 96

Penn St. 23 29 15 11 — 78 Iowa 17 24 28 27 — 96

3-Point Goals_Penn St. 14-38 (Camden 2-6, Beverley 2-6, Burke 6-15, Hagans 3-5, Marisa 0-5, Garcia 1-1), Iowa 15-28 (Warnock 2-4, Clark 6-11, Marshall 1-4, Martin 5-5, Meyer 0-1, Taiwo 1-3). Assists_Penn St. 20 (Marisa 8), Iowa 29 (Martin 11). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Penn St. 48 (Hagans 8-9), Iowa 31 (Czinano 3-8). Total Fouls_Penn St. 9, Iowa 7. Technical Fouls_None. A_274.

