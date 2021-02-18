Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Iowa 96, Penn St. 78

By The Associated Press
February 18, 2021 6:15 pm
< a min read
      

PENN ST. (8-10)

Camden 8-16 0-0 18, Beverley 5-12 1-1 13, Burke 7-17 0-0 20, Hagans 5-13 0-0 13, Marisa 1-11 0-0 2, Cash 4-11 1-2 9, Garcia 1-3 0-0 3, Sabel 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-83 2-3 78

IOWA (12-6)

Warnock 6-9 1-2 15, Czinano 8-11 1-1 17, Clark 12-21 2-2 32, Marshall 2-7 1-1 6, Martin 7-10 0-0 19, Cook 1-2 0-0 2, Meyer 0-1 0-0 0, Taiwo 2-4 0-0 5, Goodman 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 38-65 5-6 96

Penn St. 23 29 15 11 78
Iowa 17 24 28 27 96

3-Point Goals_Penn St. 14-38 (Camden 2-6, Beverley 2-6, Burke 6-15, Hagans 3-5, Marisa 0-5, Garcia 1-1), Iowa 15-28 (Warnock 2-4, Clark 6-11, Marshall 1-4, Martin 5-5, Meyer 0-1, Taiwo 1-3). Assists_Penn St. 20 (Marisa 8), Iowa 29 (Martin 11). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Penn St. 48 (Hagans 8-9), Iowa 31 (Czinano 3-8). Total Fouls_Penn St. 9, Iowa 7. Technical Fouls_None. A_274.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|22 Manage Azure Identities and Governance
2|22 AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials Day
2|22 USAG Bavaria/Grafenwoehr Virtual Tech...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover makes landing