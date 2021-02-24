Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Iowa St. 85, No. 18 West Virginia 68

By The Associated Press
February 24, 2021 10:33 pm
< a min read
      

WEST VIRGINIA (17-4)

Martinez 3-8 2-2 8, Niblack 3-5 2-3 8, Carson 2-6 0-0 5, Deans 5-13 1-2 14, Gondrezick 6-10 6-6 19, Ejiofor 1-1 0-0 2, Hemingway 4-11 1-2 12, Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-54 12-15 68

IOWA ST. (15-9)

Scott 7-11 1-1 18, Donarski 6-14 2-2 18, Ashley Joens 5-13 9-9 20, Johnson 1-3 0-0 3, Wise 1-5 0-0 3, Kane 0-0 0-0 0, Zingaro 0-0 0-0 0, Feuerbach 4-7 0-0 10, Frederick 0-0 0-0 0, Aubrey Joens 0-0 0-0 0, Ryan 5-12 2-2 13, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-65 14-14 85

West Virginia 24 14 12 18 68
Iowa St. 26 20 20 19 85

3-Point Goals_West Virginia 8-23 (Martinez 0-2, Carson 1-3, Deans 3-6, Gondrezick 1-5, Hemingway 3-7), Iowa St. 13-27 (Scott 3-5, Donarski 4-8, Joens 1-4, Johnson 1-1, Wise 1-3, Feuerbach 2-3, Ryan 1-3). Assists_West Virginia 13 (Deans 4), Iowa St. 19 (Ryan 9). Fouled Out_West Virginia Niblack, Iowa St. Scott. Rebounds_West Virginia 33 (Deans 3-7), Iowa St. 36 (Joens 2-6). Total Fouls_West Virginia 19, Iowa St. 14. Technical Fouls_West Virginia Team 1. A_822.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Analytics in a Day - Simpson Associates...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service cares for first-ever cloned American endangered species