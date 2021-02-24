Iowa St. 85, No. 18 West Virginia 68

WEST VIRGINIA (17-4)
Martinez 3-8 2-2 8, Niblack 3-5 2-3 8, Carson 2-6 0-0 5, Deans 5-13 1-2 14, Gondrezick 6-10 6-6 19, Ejiofor 1-1 0-0 2, Hemingway 4-11 1-2 12, Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-54 12-15 68
IOWA ST. (15-9)
Scott 7-11 1-1 18, Donarski 6-14 2-2 18, Ashley Joens 5-13 9-9 20, Johnson 1-3 0-0 3, Wise 1-5 0-0 3, Kane 0-0 0-0 0, Zingaro 0-0 0-0 0, Feuerbach 4-7 0-0 10, Frederick 0-0 0-0 0, Aubrey Joens 0-0 0-0 0, Ryan 5-12 2-2 13, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-65 14-14 85
|West Virginia
|24
|14
|12
|18
|—
|68
|Iowa St.
|26
|20
|20
|19
|—
|85
3-Point Goals_West Virginia 8-23 (Martinez 0-2, Carson 1-3, Deans 3-6, Gondrezick 1-5, Hemingway 3-7), Iowa St. 13-27 (Scott 3-5, Donarski 4-8, Joens 1-4, Johnson 1-1, Wise 1-3, Feuerbach 2-3, Ryan 1-3). Assists_West Virginia 13 (Deans 4), Iowa St. 19 (Ryan 9). Fouled Out_West Virginia Niblack, Iowa St. Scott. Rebounds_West Virginia 33 (Deans 3-7), Iowa St. 36 (Joens 2-6). Total Fouls_West Virginia 19, Iowa St. 14. Technical Fouls_West Virginia Team 1. A_822.
