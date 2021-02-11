On Air: Off The Shelf
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Italian federation investigates Conte and Agnelli spat

By The Associated Press
February 11, 2021 7:24 am
< a min read
      

ROME (AP) — The Italian soccer federation opened an investigation Thursday into the spat between Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte and Juventus president Andrea Agnelli.

The pair clashed during Tuesday’s Italian Cup semifinal match, which ended in a 0-0 draw and allowed Juventus to reach the final 2-1 on aggregate.

Conte, who played for and later coached Juventus, appeared to make a rude gesture towards Agnelli at halftime. Agnelli was seen at the end of the game vehemently shouting in the direction of Conte.

“Federal prosecutor Giuseppe Chiné has opened an investigation into the behavior of the directors and staff of Juventus and Inter during and at the end of the return match of the Italian Cup semifinals,” the federation said in a brief statement.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

The FIGC added that it has already called up fourth official Daniele Chiffi for a hearing.

The relationship between Conte and Agnelli reportedly collapsed in the middle of 2014, when Conte resigned after steering Juventus to the first three of its nine straight Serie A titles in his three years in charge.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|16 Data as a Strategic Advantage
2|16 AWS Florida Innovation Day
2|16 Midwest Google Cloud Platform Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Formerly homeless Veteran flourishes in job at national cemetery