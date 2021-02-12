IUPUI 89, Ill.-Chicago 69

ILL.-CHICAGO (8-10)
Diggins 5-11 2-3 13, Griffin 1-3 0-0 2, Ahale 0-1 0-0 0, Commander 5-9 1-1 15, Kirk 8-14 2-3 19, Mitchell 0-4 0-0 0, Howard 4-10 4-4 14, Yaklich 1-1 0-2 2, Bridges 1-1 0-0 2, Ejim 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor 0-2 0-0 0, Wiley 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-57 9-13 69.
IUPUI (6-8)
Goss 9-15 2-3 20, Burk 15-20 2-2 36, Depersia 2-3 1-1 5, McClure 1-1 0-0 3, Minnett 7-12 3-3 22, LaStrap 0-4 0-0 0, Seay 1-6 0-0 3, Stoltz 0-0 0-0 0, Carrasco 0-0 0-0 0, Georgiadis 0-0 0-0 0, Shirley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-61 8-9 89.
Halftime_IUPUI 40-30. 3-Point Goals_Ill.-Chicago 8-28 (Commander 4-6, Howard 2-6, Kirk 1-3, Diggins 1-6, Ahale 0-1, Griffin 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Mitchell 0-4), IUPUI 11-20 (Minnett 5-7, Burk 4-5, McClure 1-1, Seay 1-4, Depersia 0-1, Goss 0-1, LaStrap 0-1). Rebounds_Ill.-Chicago 23 (Kirk, Howard 5), IUPUI 30 (Goss 11). Assists_Ill.-Chicago 11 (Kirk 6), IUPUI 21 (Depersia 14). Total Fouls_Ill.-Chicago 11, IUPUI 14.
