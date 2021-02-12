Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

IUPUI 89, Ill.-Chicago 69

By The Associated Press
February 12, 2021 2:43 pm
< a min read
      

ILL.-CHICAGO (8-10)

Diggins 5-11 2-3 13, Griffin 1-3 0-0 2, Ahale 0-1 0-0 0, Commander 5-9 1-1 15, Kirk 8-14 2-3 19, Mitchell 0-4 0-0 0, Howard 4-10 4-4 14, Yaklich 1-1 0-2 2, Bridges 1-1 0-0 2, Ejim 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor 0-2 0-0 0, Wiley 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-57 9-13 69.

IUPUI (6-8)

Goss 9-15 2-3 20, Burk 15-20 2-2 36, Depersia 2-3 1-1 5, McClure 1-1 0-0 3, Minnett 7-12 3-3 22, LaStrap 0-4 0-0 0, Seay 1-6 0-0 3, Stoltz 0-0 0-0 0, Carrasco 0-0 0-0 0, Georgiadis 0-0 0-0 0, Shirley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-61 8-9 89.

Halftime_IUPUI 40-30. 3-Point Goals_Ill.-Chicago 8-28 (Commander 4-6, Howard 2-6, Kirk 1-3, Diggins 1-6, Ahale 0-1, Griffin 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Mitchell 0-4), IUPUI 11-20 (Minnett 5-7, Burk 4-5, McClure 1-1, Seay 1-4, Depersia 0-1, Goss 0-1, LaStrap 0-1). Rebounds_Ill.-Chicago 23 (Kirk, Howard 5), IUPUI 30 (Goss 11). Assists_Ill.-Chicago 11 (Kirk 6), IUPUI 21 (Depersia 14). Total Fouls_Ill.-Chicago 11, IUPUI 14.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|16 2021 Health Datapalooza and National...
2|16 Red Hat Public Sector Solutions...
2|16 AWS Florida Innovation Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service biologist cares for cold stunned turtle