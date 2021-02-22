Jackson St. 63, Grambling St. 59

GRAMBLING ST. (9-10)
McGee 1-3 0-2 2, Randolph 3-4 1-2 7, Christon 4-11 7-8 15, Cunningham 3-9 0-2 6, Moton 2-4 0-0 4, Moss 5-11 5-6 18, P.Taylor 1-4 0-0 3, Cobb 1-1 2-3 4, Munford 0-1 0-0 0, K.Edwards 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 20-51 15-23 59.
JACKSON ST. (7-5)
McKinnis 3-9 0-2 6, Evans 1-4 0-0 2, James 2-7 4-8 8, McClelland 4-7 1-2 12, Williams 1-9 0-4 2, Jarrett 9-18 2-4 26, Hicks 0-1 2-4 2, Wilson 1-2 2-2 5, Bariffe-Smith 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 11-26 63.
Halftime_Jackson St. 27-21. 3-Point Goals_Grambling St. 4-15 (Moss 3-6, P.Taylor 1-4, Cunningham 0-1, Christon 0-4), Jackson St. 10-21 (Jarrett 6-10, McClelland 3-5, Wilson 1-2, Evans 0-2, Williams 0-2). Fouled Out_Cobb. Rebounds_Grambling St. 35 (Randolph, Christon 9), Jackson St. 41 (McKinnis 12). Assists_Grambling St. 8 (Cunningham 5), Jackson St. 16 (James 5). Total Fouls_Grambling St. 21, Jackson St. 20.
