Jackson St. looks to extend streak vs MVSU

Jackson State (7-5, 7-0) vs. Mississippi Valley State (1-19, 1-11)

Harrison Complex, Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State looks for its 13th straight conference win against Mississippi Valley State. Jackson State’s last SWAC loss came against the Grambling State Tigers 63-61 on Feb. 22, 2020. Mississippi Valley State lost 82-62 at Prairie View on Thursday.

SQUAD LEADERS: Mississippi Valley State’s Keiondre Jefferson has averaged 12.7 points and 7.7 rebounds while Caleb Hunter has put up 11.6 points. For the Tigers, Tristan Jarrett has averaged 20.1 points and 5.6 rebounds while Jayveous McKinnis has put up 11.3 points, 11.9 rebounds and two blocks.

SWAC IMPROVEMENT: The Tigers have scored 71.1 points per game and allowed 56.3 points per game against SWAC opponents. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 53.4 points scored and 78 points given up per game to non-conference foes.

KEY FACILITATOR: Hunter has made or assisted on 41 percent of all Mississippi Valley State field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

TWO STREAKS: Jackson State has won its last four road games, scoring 66.5 points and allowing 56 points during those contests. Mississippi Valley State is on a three-game home losing streak, scoring an average of 46 points while giving up 70.3.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Delta Devils have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Tigers. Mississippi Valley State has 34 assists on 55 field goals (61.8 percent) across its previous three contests while Jackson State has assists on 34 of 65 field goals (52.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi Valley State has made 8.9 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is most among SWAC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.