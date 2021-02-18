On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Jacksonville looks for road win vs Stetson

By The Associated Press
February 18, 2021 6:30 am
Jacksonville (10-12, 4-8) vs. Stetson (8-11, 5-7)

Edmunds Center, DeLand, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville looks for its fifth straight win over Stetson at Edmunds Center. Stetson’s last win at home against the Dolphins came on Feb. 25, 2015.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Stetson’s Rob Perry has averaged 14.9 points and 4.4 rebounds while Chase Johnston has put up 14.2 points. For the Dolphins, Dontarius James has averaged 18.2 points and 4.4 rebounds while Tyreese Davis has put up 11.3 points and 4.5 rebounds.

RAMPING IT UP: The Hatters have scored 68.8 points per game and allowed 69.3 points per game across 12 conference games. Those are both nice improvements over the 66.8 points scored and 78 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.DOMINANT DONTARIUS: James has connected on 35.4 percent of the 144 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 12 for 30 over the last three games. He’s also made 81.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

YET TO WIN: The Dolphins are 0-7 when they allow 71 or more points and 10-5 when they hold opponents to anything under 71 points. The Hatters are 0-8 when they score 63 points or fewer and 8-3 when they exceed 63.

STREAK STATS: Jacksonville has lost its last four road games, scoring 58.8 points, while allowing 73 per game.

FOOT OFF THE GAS: Jacksonville’s defense has forced 14.7 turnovers per game this year, but is averaging 10 turnovers over its last five games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

