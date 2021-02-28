Trending:
Jacksonville St. dominates Tennessee Tech in 27-10 win

By The Associated Press
February 28, 2021 7:46 pm
1 min read
      

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Zion Webb threw for 125 yards and a touchdown and Uriah West ran for 106 yards and a touchdown and Jacksonville State beat Tennessee Tech 27-10 on Sunday.

Jacksonville State (4-1, 1-0 Ohio Valley Conference) kicked off the FCS spring season picking right up where it left off in the fall.

Following a 41-24 loss at FBS-member Florida State in October — a game in which the Gamecocks led 14-0 after the first quarter — Jacksonville State followed with wins against Mercer, North Alabama and Florida International.

Sunday, the 16th-ranked Gamecocks came out against Tennessee Tech (1-1, 1-1) and immediately controlled the line of scrimmage. They held the Golden Eagles to four yards in three plays on their opening drive to force a punt.

Jacksonville State then held the ball for a 14-play, 53-yard drive that ended when Josh Samuel ran it in from two yards out.

On Tennessee Tech’s next drive, Kolbi Fuqua forced and recovered a fumble after stuffing Bailey Fisher at the line for no gain. The Gamecocks then went on a 4-play, 40-yard drive that ended with a 13-yard touchdown run by West for a 14-0 lead after the first and they were largely never challenged.

Willie Miller threw for 121 yards for Tennessee Tech and was intercepted three times.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball

