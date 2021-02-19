Trending:
Jake McGee guaranteed $5 million in 2-year deal with Giants

By The Associated Press
February 19, 2021 11:12 pm
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jake McGee is guaranteed $5 million in his two-year contract with the San Francisco Giants and could earn $10.5 million over three seasons, including performance bonuses.

McGee has salaries of $2 million this year and $2.5 million in 2022 as part of the agreement announced Wednesday. The Giants have a $4.5 million option for 2023 with a $500,000 buyout.

McGee can earn an addition $1.5 million in performance bonuses in 2022 for games pitched: $250,000 each for 40 and 45, and $500,000 apiece for 50, 55 and 60.

He went 3-1 with a 2.66 ERA in 24 relief appearances for the rival Los Angeles Dodgers last season.

He was released by Colorado in spring training and was guaranteed $9.5 million in the final season of a $27 million, three-year contract, then signed with the Dodgers in July ahead of the pandemic-delayed season.

