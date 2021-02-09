Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

James Madison 70, Elon 61

By The Associated Press
February 9, 2021 9:20 pm
< a min read
      

JAMES MADISON (11-5)

Amadi 2-6 3-6 7, Wooden 1-6 2-4 4, Lewis 8-18 4-7 22, Morse 6-13 3-4 17, Strickland 0-3 2-2 2, Christmas 1-4 1-4 4, Jacobs 4-5 0-0 8, Hodge 2-4 1-1 6, Edwards 0-2 0-0 0, Harvey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 16-28 70.

ELON (3-7)

Poser 0-3 0-0 0, Burford 4-11 0-0 9, McIntosh 4-13 2-2 13, Ndugba 2-10 0-0 4, Woods 3-13 0-2 7, Wright 5-9 2-5 17, Graham 2-3 5-6 9, Michael 0-0 0-0 0, Hannah 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 20-63 11-17 61.

Halftime_Elon 32-27. 3-Point Goals_James Madison 6-21 (Morse 2-5, Lewis 2-6, Christmas 1-3, Hodge 1-3, Edwards 0-1, Strickland 0-1, Wooden 0-2), Elon 10-34 (Wright 5-7, McIntosh 3-9, Burford 1-3, Woods 1-8, Hannah 0-1, Ndugba 0-6). Rebounds_James Madison 38 (Wooden 9), Elon 39 (Woods 13). Assists_James Madison 8 (Morse 3), Elon 11 (Ndugba 3). Total Fouls_James Madison 20, Elon 28.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|14 Journey To The Center Of The SOC
2|15 AWS Technical Essentials Day
2|16 CMMC is Here: Is Your Organization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President Biden tours the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases