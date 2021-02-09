James Madison 70, Elon 61

JAMES MADISON (11-5)
Amadi 2-6 3-6 7, Wooden 1-6 2-4 4, Lewis 8-18 4-7 22, Morse 6-13 3-4 17, Strickland 0-3 2-2 2, Christmas 1-4 1-4 4, Jacobs 4-5 0-0 8, Hodge 2-4 1-1 6, Edwards 0-2 0-0 0, Harvey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 16-28 70.
ELON (3-7)
Poser 0-3 0-0 0, Burford 4-11 0-0 9, McIntosh 4-13 2-2 13, Ndugba 2-10 0-0 4, Woods 3-13 0-2 7, Wright 5-9 2-5 17, Graham 2-3 5-6 9, Michael 0-0 0-0 0, Hannah 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 20-63 11-17 61.
Halftime_Elon 32-27. 3-Point Goals_James Madison 6-21 (Morse 2-5, Lewis 2-6, Christmas 1-3, Hodge 1-3, Edwards 0-1, Strickland 0-1, Wooden 0-2), Elon 10-34 (Wright 5-7, McIntosh 3-9, Burford 1-3, Woods 1-8, Hannah 0-1, Ndugba 0-6). Rebounds_James Madison 38 (Wooden 9), Elon 39 (Woods 13). Assists_James Madison 8 (Morse 3), Elon 11 (Ndugba 3). Total Fouls_James Madison 20, Elon 28.
