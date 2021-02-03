On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
James Madison 78, Elon 57

By The Associated Press
February 3, 2021 6:54 pm
ELON (3-6)

Poser 2-6 3-4 7, Burford 4-9 2-4 11, McIntosh 7-14 0-0 19, Ndugba 1-5 2-2 4, Woods 2-12 2-2 8, Michael 0-6 1-2 1, Hannah 2-2 0-0 5, Wright 0-0 0-1 0, Daugherty 0-0 0-0 0, Graham 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Mendys 0-0 0-0 0, Nilsen 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 19-56 10-15 57.

JAMES MADISON (10-5)

Amadi 2-3 1-3 5, Wooden 3-6 2-3 8, Lewis 3-10 7-7 14, Morse 1-10 1-2 4, Strickland 5-10 2-2 15, Hodge 4-7 2-2 13, Jacobs 4-6 3-4 11, Christmas 3-10 1-2 8, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, Harvey 0-0 0-0 0, McNair 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-62 19-25 78.

Halftime_James Madison 42-25. 3-Point Goals_Elon 9-35 (McIntosh 5-11, Woods 2-11, Hannah 1-1, Burford 1-5, Ndugba 0-3, Michael 0-4), James Madison 9-28 (Hodge 3-4, Strickland 3-6, Christmas 1-4, Lewis 1-5, Morse 1-7, Wooden 0-2). Fouled Out_Wright. Rebounds_Elon 29 (Woods 10), James Madison 43 (Amadi, Christmas 6). Assists_Elon 14 (Ndugba 7), James Madison 12 (Morse 5). Total Fouls_Elon 21, James Madison 18. A_250 (8,500).

