JeanLouis, Junior Joseph carry Iona past Manhattan 85-67

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Berrick JeanLouis had 16 points to lead five Iona players in double figures as the Gaels beat Manhattan 85-67 on Friday following a 51-day break.

Iona (6-3, 4-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) hadn’t played since Dec. 23.

Nelly Junior Joseph added 15 points, Ryan Myers and Asante Gist each scored 13, and Isaiah Ross had 11 for Iona. Junior Joseph also had seven rebounds and four blocks.

Elijah Buchanan had 15 points and three blocks for the Jaspers (5-9, 4-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), who have now lost five games in a row. Samba Diallo added 14 points and eight rebounds. Ant Nelson had 12 points.

