Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

JeanLouis, Junior Joseph carry Iona past Manhattan 85-67

By The Associated Press
February 12, 2021 7:57 pm
< a min read
      

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Berrick JeanLouis had 16 points to lead five Iona players in double figures as the Gaels beat Manhattan 85-67 on Friday following a 51-day break.

Iona (6-3, 4-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) hadn’t played since Dec. 23.

Nelly Junior Joseph added 15 points, Ryan Myers and Asante Gist each scored 13, and Isaiah Ross had 11 for Iona. Junior Joseph also had seven rebounds and four blocks.

Elijah Buchanan had 15 points and three blocks for the Jaspers (5-9, 4-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), who have now lost five games in a row. Samba Diallo added 14 points and eight rebounds. Ant Nelson had 12 points.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|16 2021 Health Datapalooza and National...
2|16 Red Hat Public Sector Solutions...
2|17 Automated ISR and Battle Management
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Mount Etna erupts near aircraft from Naval Air Station Sigonella