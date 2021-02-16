Trending:
Joiner scores 17 to lift Tulsa over Temple 72-66

By The Associated Press
February 16, 2021 9:44 pm
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Elijah Joiner posted 17 points as Tulsa topped Temple 72-66 on Tuesday night.

Brandon Rachal had 13 points for Tulsa (10-9, 7-7 American Athletic Conference). Darien Jackson added 11 points and seven rebounds. Austin Richie had 10 points.

Temple totaled 44 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Khalif Battle had 21 points and seven rebounds for the Owls (4-9, 3-9), whose losing streak reached five games. Jeremiah Williams added 11 points. Jake Forrester had 10 points.

The Golden Hurricane leveled the season series against the Owls with the win. Temple defeated Tulsa 76-67 on Jan. 26.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

