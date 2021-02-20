On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Jones leads Nicholls St. over Cent. Arkansas 79-68

By The Associated Press
February 20, 2021 8:59 pm
< a min read
      

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Andre Jones scored a season-high 24 points, Ty Gordon added 22 and Nicholls State defeated Central Arkansas 79-68 on Saturday, clinching a spot in the Southland Conference tournament.

Ryghe Lyons had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Nicholls State (13-6, 10-2), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Kevin Johnson added 13 points.

Rylan Bergersen had 20 points with five assists for the Bears (3-16, 2-9), whose losing streak stretched to nine games. Eddy Kayouloud added 19 points and seven rebounds. Collin Cooper had 16 points.

Nicholls State defeated Central Arkansas 74-72 on Jan. 16, earning a season sweep.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|22 Esri Federal GIS Conference
2|22 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
2|23 Azure Synapse Analytics Deep Dive:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Perseverance’s First Full-Color Look at Mars