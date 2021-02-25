Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Jones leads Weber St. past Sacramento St. 82-73

By The Associated Press
February 25, 2021 10:32 pm
< a min read
      

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Dillon Jones scored 11 points and grabbed 12 rebounds off the bench to spark Weber State to an 82-73 win over Sacramento State on Thursday night.

Seikou Sisoho Jawara had 19 points for Weber State (15-5, 10-3 Big Sky Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Isiah Brown added 16 points. Michal Kozak had 12 points.

Bryce Fowler had 19 points for the Hornets (7-9, 4-7). William FitzPatrick added 12 points. Christian Terrell and Ethan Esposito each scored 10 points.

Weber State, which trails only No. 2 Baylor in 3-point field goal percentage with 40.9%, was an uncharacteristic 3 of 13 (23%) from behind the arc Thursday.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Analytics in a Day - Simpson Associates...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service cares for first-ever cloned American endangered species