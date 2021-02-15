On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Jones, S. Illinois host Evansville

By The Associated Press
February 15, 2021 3:30 pm
Evansville (8-11, 6-7) vs. Southern Illinois (10-9, 4-9)

Banterra Center, Carbondale, Illinois; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Shamar Givance and Evansville will face Lance Jones and Southern Illinois. The junior Givance is averaging 13.8 points over the last five games. Jones, a sophomore, is averaging 10.2 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Jones is putting up 12.6 points to lead the way for the Salukis. Ben Harvey has paired with Jones and is producing 9.9 points per game. The Purple Aces have been led by Givance, who is averaging 12.4 points.SHAMAR CAN SHOOT: Givance has connected on 37.7 percent of the 61 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 10 over his last three games. He’s also converted 81.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: Evansville is 0-5 when it allows at least 73 points and 8-6 when it holds opponents to less than 73.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Southern Illinois is a perfect 5-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 5-9 when fewer than four Salukis players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Evansville and Southern Illinois are ranked atop the MVC when it comes to 3-point shooting. The Purple Aces are ranked first in the conference with 9.9 3-pointers made per game this season while the Salukis are ranked second with 8.3 per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

