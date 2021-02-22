On Air: Of Consuming Interest
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Jones scores 21 to lift S. Illinois past Valparaiso 67-64

By The Associated Press
February 22, 2021 9:21 pm
< a min read
      

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Lance Jones had 21 points as Southern Illinois narrowly defeated Valparaiso 67-64 on Monday night.

Trent Brown made two free throws with eight seconds left to give Southern Illinois a six-point lead before Sigurd Lorange capped it at the other end with a 3-pointer.

Steven Verplancken Jr. had 12 points for Southern Illinois (11-11, 5-11 Missouri Valley Conference). Kyler Filewich added 11 points and Dalton Banks had 10 points and six rebounds.

Ben Krikke had 15 points for Valpo (9-16, 6-10).

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Salukis evened the season series against Valpo. Valparaiso defeated Southern Illinois 66-65 on Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Analytics in a Day - Simpson Associates...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service cares for first-ever cloned American endangered species