Jules scores 14 to lift Radford past Mount Aloysius 74-51

By The Associated Press
February 24, 2021 9:50 pm
RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Shaquan Jules came off the bench to score 14 points to lead Radford to a 74-51 win over Division III member Mount Aloysius on Wednesday night.

It was the first of an eight-game season for Mount Aloysius, three of which are exhibitions.

Bryan Hart had 13 points for Radford (14-11), which ended its four-game losing streak. Dravon Mangum and Chyree Walker added 12 points apiece.

Carlos Palacio had 13 points for the Mounties. Wesley Ayers added 12 points and Azim Hutson had 11.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

