Kansas 78, No. 23 Oklahoma St. 66

OKLAHOMA ST. (12-6)
Ka.Boone 3-4 2-2 8, Anderson 4-9 4-4 13, Cunningham 7-18 8-10 26, Likekele 5-13 0-0 10, B.Williams 1-6 0-0 3, Walker 0-7 1-2 1, Flavors 2-6 0-0 5, Kouma 0-0 0-0 0, Moncrieffe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-63 15-18 66.
KANSAS (13-7)
McCormack 7-16 9-12 23, Wilson 4-12 3-4 11, Agbaji 3-10 2-2 10, Braun 4-7 4-4 15, Garrett 5-7 7-8 17, Enaruna 0-2 1-2 1, Lightfoot 0-2 1-2 1, Grant-Foster 0-0 0-0 0, D.Harris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 27-34 78.
Halftime_Kansas 28-25. 3-Point Goals_Oklahoma St. 7-26 (Cunningham 4-8, Anderson 1-3, B.Williams 1-4, Flavors 1-5, Likekele 0-2, Walker 0-4), Kansas 5-15 (Braun 3-5, Agbaji 2-6, Enaruna 0-1, Wilson 0-3). Rebounds_Oklahoma St. 28 (Cunningham 9), Kansas 42 (Wilson 11). Assists_Oklahoma St. 10 (Likekele 4), Kansas 13 (Garrett 4). Total Fouls_Oklahoma St. 24, Kansas 15. A_2,500 (16,300).
