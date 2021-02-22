On Air: Ask the CIO
Kansas City quarterback Mahomes, fiancee welcome baby girl

By The Associated Press
February 22, 2021 1:32 pm
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews, are parents to a girl.

Matthews announced the Sunday birth of Sterling Skye Mahomes in a tweet. The birth came two weeks after Mahomes and Kansas City lost 31-9 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl.

Mahomes and Matthews had announced their engagement in September, the Kansas City Star reported. The next month, the couple used their dogs as part of a gender reveal, and Mahomes tweeted that he was going to be a #GirlDad.

“It’s extremely exciting,” Mahomes said last year after announcing Matthews’ pregnancy. “Being able to grow up and have these dreams of having a family and playing in the NFL — for that stuff to start happening and really coming to truth, it’s really cool.”

In celebration of the birth, Union Station in Kansas City was lit up with pink and white lights Sunday night.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

