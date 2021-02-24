Trending:
Kansas St. 86, Texas Tech 79

By The Associated Press
February 24, 2021 10:55 pm
TEXAS TECH (10-13)

Gordon 4-14 2-2 12, Gray 9-17 5-6 24, Faye 2-8 0-2 4, Jackson 1-3 2-2 4, Murray 8-11 2-4 26, Gerlich 0-2 1-2 1, Wade-Warren 0-0 2-2 2, Tucker 3-3 0-0 6, Powell 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-58 14-20 79

KANSAS ST. (7-14)

Lee 5-7 2-3 12, Carr 6-15 10-11 24, Ebert 6-11 4-4 19, Goodrich 1-7 0-0 2, Ranke 4-14 2-2 14, Macke 2-5 2-3 6, Ray 0-0 0-0 0, Goodson 2-6 3-4 9, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Lauterbach 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-65 23-27 86

Texas Tech 15 15 32 17 79
Kansas St. 19 25 26 16 86

3-Point Goals_Texas Tech 11-25 (Gordon 2-10, Gray 1-2, Murray 8-11, Gerlich 0-2), Kansas St. 11-27 (Carr 2-6, Ebert 3-4, Ranke 4-12, Goodson 2-5). Assists_Texas Tech 23 (Gerlich 5), Kansas St. 20 (Goodrich 9). Fouled Out_Texas Tech Gray, Jackson, Kansas St. Ebert. Rebounds_Texas Tech 33 (Faye 2-6), Kansas St. 41 (Lee 5-8). Total Fouls_Texas Tech 23, Kansas St. 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_684.

