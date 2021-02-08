Kansas State looks to knock off No. 13 Texas

No. 13 Texas (11-5, 5-4) vs. Kansas State (5-15, 1-10)

Fred Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Texas looks to give Kansas State its 13th straight loss to ranked opponents. Kansas State’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 12 West Virginia Mountaineers 84-68 on Jan. 18, 2020. Texas has dropped to No. 13 in the latest AP rankings following losses to Baylor and Oklahoma State last week.

FAB FRESHMEN: Kansas State’s Nijel Pack, Selton Miguel and Davion Bradford have combined to score 39 percent of the team’s points this season, including 46 percent of all Wildcats scoring over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Pack has been directly responsible for 46 percent of all Kansas State field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has 18 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Kansas State has lost its last five home games, scoring an average of 56.8 points while giving up 69.4.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Longhorns. Kansas State has 37 assists on 61 field goals (60.7 percent) across its previous three outings while Texas has assists on 37 of 77 field goals (48.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas as a team has made 8.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Big 12 teams.

