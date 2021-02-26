Kennesaw St. 80, Florida Gulf Coast 63

KENNESAW ST. (5-18)
Peterson 3-3 1-3 7, Burden 8-13 4-5 20, Rodgers 7-15 2-3 18, Stroud 3-8 0-0 6, Youngblood 5-14 0-0 13, Springs 4-5 0-0 10, Jennings 1-5 1-1 3, Lewis 1-1 0-0 3, Burns 0-0 0-0 0, Quartlebaum 0-0 0-0 0, Rives 0-0 0-0 0, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-64 8-12 80.
FLORIDA GULF COAST (9-7)
Abaev 1-4 2-4 4, Catto 5-15 0-0 14, Largie 5-10 2-2 12, Miller 0-2 1-2 1, Warren 1-6 0-0 2, London 5-10 1-1 12, Anderson 1-5 0-0 2, Rivers 3-6 0-0 7, Rosa 3-8 0-0 9, Rainwater 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-66 6-9 63.
Halftime_Kennesaw St. 47-27. 3-Point Goals_Kennesaw St. 8-22 (Youngblood 3-8, Springs 2-2, Rodgers 2-7, Lewis 1-1, Jennings 0-1, Stroud 0-3), Florida Gulf Coast 9-31 (Catto 4-10, Rosa 3-7, Rivers 1-2, London 1-6, Largie 0-1, Miller 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Warren 0-2). Rebounds_Kennesaw St. 32 (Stroud 13), Florida Gulf Coast 36 (Abaev, Catto 7). Assists_Kennesaw St. 12 (Burden, Rodgers 4), Florida Gulf Coast 13 (Catto, Miller 5). Total Fouls_Kennesaw St. 12, Florida Gulf Coast 17.
