On Air: Federal Insights
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Kennesaw St. 80, Florida Gulf Coast 63

By The Associated Press
February 26, 2021 8:15 pm
< a min read
      

KENNESAW ST. (5-18)

Peterson 3-3 1-3 7, Burden 8-13 4-5 20, Rodgers 7-15 2-3 18, Stroud 3-8 0-0 6, Youngblood 5-14 0-0 13, Springs 4-5 0-0 10, Jennings 1-5 1-1 3, Lewis 1-1 0-0 3, Burns 0-0 0-0 0, Quartlebaum 0-0 0-0 0, Rives 0-0 0-0 0, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-64 8-12 80.

FLORIDA GULF COAST (9-7)

Abaev 1-4 2-4 4, Catto 5-15 0-0 14, Largie 5-10 2-2 12, Miller 0-2 1-2 1, Warren 1-6 0-0 2, London 5-10 1-1 12, Anderson 1-5 0-0 2, Rivers 3-6 0-0 7, Rosa 3-8 0-0 9, Rainwater 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-66 6-9 63.

Halftime_Kennesaw St. 47-27. 3-Point Goals_Kennesaw St. 8-22 (Youngblood 3-8, Springs 2-2, Rodgers 2-7, Lewis 1-1, Jennings 0-1, Stroud 0-3), Florida Gulf Coast 9-31 (Catto 4-10, Rosa 3-7, Rivers 1-2, London 1-6, Largie 0-1, Miller 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Warren 0-2). Rebounds_Kennesaw St. 32 (Stroud 13), Florida Gulf Coast 36 (Abaev, Catto 7). Assists_Kennesaw St. 12 (Burden, Rodgers 4), Florida Gulf Coast 13 (Catto, Miller 5). Total Fouls_Kennesaw St. 12, Florida Gulf Coast 17.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Microsoft Teams Collaboratorium: Adapt...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VP Harris congratulates astronaut Victor Glover on historic mission