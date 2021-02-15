On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Kensmil lifts Stephen F. Austin past New Orleans 89-79

By The Associated Press
February 15, 2021 7:19 pm
< a min read
      

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Gavin Kensmil had 28 points plus 10 rebounds as Stephen F. Austin got past New Orleans 89-79 on Monday.

Roti Ware added 24 points for the Lumberjacks.

After the game the Lumberjacks announced that Wednesday’s game at Central Arkansas had been rescheduled for Monday, March 1 because of dangerous travel conditions.

David Kachelries had 17 points and six assists for Stephen F. Austin (13-3, 9-1 Southland Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Charlie Daniels added three blocks.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Troy Green had 20 points for the Privateers (4-13, 3-6), whose losing streak reached four games. Rodney Carson Jr. added 16 points. Damion Rosser had 14 points and six rebounds.

The Lumberjacks improve to 2-0 against the Privateers on the season. Stephen F. Austin defeated New Orleans 78-67 on Jan. 2.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|19 How to Scale your Bid & Proposal...
2|19 NatCon 2021
2|19 Transform the IT Experience: Project...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover makes landing