Key scores 31 to lift Indiana St. over N. Iowa 61-57

By The Associated Press
February 6, 2021 9:22 pm
Tyreke Key matched his season high with 31 points as Indiana State won its seventh straight game, edging Northern Iowa 61-57 on Saturday.

Key made 12 of the Sycamores (11-7, 8-5 Missouri Valley Conference) 23 field goals. Down 30-27 just after halftime, Key made a layup and pair of jump shots on three straight possessions and Indiana State never trailed again.

Trae Berhow had 11 points for the Panthers (5-12, 3-8 Missouri Valley Conference), Austin Phyfe scored 11 points with 10 rebounds and Noah Carter had 10 points and nine rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

