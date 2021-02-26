Trending:
King scores 16 to lead Siena past Manhattan 74-69

By The Associated Press
February 26, 2021 7:43 pm
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Jordan King posted 16 points as Siena edged past Manhattan 74-69 on Friday.

Manny Camper had 14 points for Siena (10-3, 10-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jackson Stormo added 13 points and Jalen Pickett had 12.

Ant Nelson tied a career high with 27 points for the Jaspers (6-10, 5-10). Warren Williams added 15 points and seven rebounds. Samir Stewart had 10 points.

Elijah Buchanan, the Jaspers’ second leading scorer heading into the matchup at 12 points per game, shot only 17% for the game (1 of 6).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

