Kinsey carries Marshall over Middle Tennessee 107-79

By The Associated Press
February 12, 2021 8:18 pm
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Taevion Kinsey had 25 points as Marshall romped past Middle Tennessee 107-79 on Friday night.

Andrew Taylor had 16 points and eight assists for Marshall (11-5, 5-4 Conference USA). Jarrod West added 15 points and eight assists, and David Early also had 15 points.

It was the first time this season Marshall scored at least 100 points — with a season-high 62 coming in the second half. Marshall registered season highs with 15 3-pointers and 23 assists.

Jalen Jordan scored a season-high 22 points for the Blue Raiders (5-12, 3-8). Jordan Davis added 13 points and Eli Lawrence had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

