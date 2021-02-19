Trending:
Kirk scores 19 to lift UIC past Green Bay 61-58

By The Associated Press
February 19, 2021 10:48 pm
CHICAGO (AP) — Teyvion Kirk posted 19 points, six rebounds and six assists as Illinois-Chicago ended its seven-game losing streak, narrowly defeating Green Bay 61-58 on Friday night.

Braelen Bridges had 14 points for UIC (9-11, 6-9 Horizon League). Michael Diggins added 13 rebounds.

Green Bay totaled 24 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

PJ Pipes had 17 points and six rebounds for the Phoenix (7-16, 7-12). Amari Davis added 16 points. Josh Jefferson had 15 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

