Korn Ferry Tour LECOM Suncoast Classic Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At Lakewood National Golf Commander Course
|Lakewood Ranch, Fla.
|Purse: $600,000
|Yardage: 7,181; Par: 72
|Second Round Suspended for Darkness (1 player DNF)
Brent Grant 65-66_131 -11
Brett Coletta 63-69_132 -10
Billy Kennerly 66-67_133 -9
Hayden Buckley 68-65_133 -9
Michael Gellerman 65-69_134 -8
Greg Yates 67-67_134 -8
Jamie Lovemark 65-69_134 -8
Peter Uihlein 68-66_134 -8
Taylor Pendrith 67-68_135 -7
Anders Albertson 68-67_135 -7
Austin Smotherman 68-67_135 -7
Ollie Schniederjans 68-67_135 -7
Matt Every 66-69_135 -7
Chad Ramey 66-69_135 -7
Steve LeBrun 68-68_136 -6
T.J. Vogel 66-70_136 -6
Zecheng Dou 68-68_136 -6
Brandon Harkins 68-68_136 -6
Max Greyserman 65-71_136 -6
Roberto Díaz 68-68_136 -6
Brandon Wu 67-69_136 -6
George Cunningham 63-73_136 -6
Taylor Montgomery 66-70_136 -6
Drew Weaver 68-68_136 -6
Kevin Roy 65-71_136 -6
Dawson Armstrong 66-70_136 -6
Greyson Sigg 69-68_137 -5
Brian Campbell 66-71_137 -5
José de Jesús Rodríguez 66-71_137 -5
Nicholas Lindheim 70-67_137 -5
Paul Haley II 68-69_137 -5
Steven Alker 69-68_137 -5
Mark Hensby 65-72_137 -5
Chris Baker 67-70_137 -5
Mito Pereira 67-70_137 -5
Rafael Campos 70-67_137 -5
Wes Roach 66-71_137 -5
Jimmy Stanger 67-70_137 -5
Nick Hardy 67-70_137 -5
David Lingmerth 67-70_137 -5
Erik Barnes 69-68_137 -5
Nicolas Echavarria 67-71_138 -4
Lee Hodges 68-70_138 -4
Derek Lamely 70-68_138 -4
Erik Compton 69-69_138 -4
Brady Schnell 66-72_138 -4
Michael Miller 71-67_138 -4
Nick Voke 69-69_138 -4
KK Limbhasut 68-70_138 -4
Albin Choi 62-76_138 -4
Tommy Gainey 65-73_138 -4
Alex Cejka 68-70_138 -4
Dan McCarthy 64-74_138 -4
David Lipsky 65-73_138 -4
Scott Langley 67-71_138 -4
Adam Svensson 66-72_138 -4
Davis Riley 69-69_138 -4
Braden Thornberry 69-69_138 -4
Callum Tarren 65-73_138 -4
Curtis Luck 69-70_139 -3
Paul Barjon 67-72_139 -3
Cameron Young 65-74_139 -3
Augusto Núñez 66-73_139 -3
Brett Drewitt 67-72_139 -3
Kyle Jones 67-72_139 -3
David Kocher 72-67_139 -3
Curtis Thompson 70-69_139 -3
|Missed Projected Cut
D.A. Points 71-69_140 -2
Whee Kim 69-71_140 -2
Joey Garber 70-70_140 -2
Max McGreevy 69-71_140 -2
Andrew Novak 67-73_140 -2
Joshua Creel 67-73_140 -2
Stephen Stallings Jr. 66-74_140 -2
Philip Knowles 68-72_140 -2
Luke Guthrie 66-74_140 -2
John Chin 70-70_140 -2
Derek Ernst 67-73_140 -2
Shawn Stefani 71-70_141 -1
Tyrone Van Aswegen 69-72_141 -1
Marcelo Rozo 69-72_141 -1
Dylan Wu 75-66_141 -1
Brad Hopfinger 71-70_141 -1
J.T. Griffin 70-71_141 -1
Stephen Franken 73-68_141 -1
Harry Hall 69-72_141 -1
Stephan Jaeger 70-71_141 -1
Taylor Moore 71-70_141 -1
Julián Etulain 68-73_141 -1
Wade Binfield 65-76_141 -1
Alex Chiarella 69-72_141 -1
Patrick Fishburn 70-71_141 -1
David Skinns 69-72_141 -1
Andrew Svoboda 71-71_142 E
Ben Martin 71-71_142 E
Seth Reeves 70-72_142 E
Justin Lower 72-70_142 E
Brandon Crick 72-70_142 E
Brett Stegmaier 71-71_142 E
Dawie van der Walt 67-75_142 E
Ryan Ruffels 69-73_142 E
Vince India 70-72_142 E
Carl Yuan 73-69_142 E
Fabián Gómez 68-74_142 E
Jonathan Hardee 72-70_142 E
Jonathan Randolph 71-72_143 +1
Jared Wolfe 71-72_143 +1
Grant Hirschman 71-72_143 +1
Chip McDaniel 70-73_143 +1
Ben Kohles 69-74_143 +1
Nicholas Thompson 70-73_143 +1
Blayne Barber 72-72_144 +2
Martin Piller 71-73_144 +2
Jonas Blixt 69-75_144 +2
Ryan Brehm 70-75_145 +3
Tyson Alexander 72-73_145 +3
Jamie Arnold 73-72_145 +3
Tom Whitney 72-73_145 +3
Scott Gutschewski 73-73_146 +4
Ryan McCormick 70-76_146 +4
Charlie Saxon 69-77_146 +4
Jack Maguire 70-76_146 +4
Will Wilcox 76-71_147 +5
Evan Harmeling 75-72_147 +5
Trey Mullinax 72-75_147 +5
Robert Garrigus 65-82_147 +5
John VanDerLaan 71-76_147 +5
Ryan Siegler 73-74_147 +5
Joey Lane 70-77_147 +5
Nelson Ledesma 72-76_148 +6
Shad Tuten 74-74_148 +6
Chase Wright 73-76_149 +7
Theo Humphrey 69-80_149 +7
Morgan DeNeen 74-76_150 +8
Trevor Cone 76-75_151 +9
Spencer Reed 76-75_151 +9
David Perritt 73-78_151 +9
Michael Colgate 73-78_151 +9
Kevin Dougherty 73-79_152 +10
Chase Johnson 73-83_156 +14
|Did Not Finish Round
Sean Kelly
|Leaderboard at time of suspension
SCORE THRU
Brent Grant -8 18
Brett Coletta -11 18
Billy Kennerly -9 18
Hayden Buckley -9 18
Michael Gellerman -8 18
Greg Yates -8 18
Jamie Lovemark -8 18
Peter Uihlein -8 18
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments