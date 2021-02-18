Korn Ferry Tour LECOM Suncoast Classic Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Thursday
|At Lakewood National Golf Commander Course
|Lakewood Ranch, Fla.
|Purse: $600,000
|Yardage: 7,181; Par: 72
|First Round Suspended for Darkness (10 players did not finish)
Brett Coletta 32-31_63 -8
George Cunningham 34-29_63 -8
Dan McCarthy 34-30_64 -7
Mark Hensby 32-33_65 -6
Tommy Gainey 34-31_65 -6
Robert Garrigus 33-32_65 -6
David Lipsky 32-33_65 -6
Jamie Lovemark 32-33_65 -6
Wade Binfield 32-33_65 -6
Callum Tarren 35-30_65 -6
Brent Grant 32-33_65 -6
Kevin Roy 34-31_65 -6
Michael Gellerman 31-34_65 -6
Max Greyserman 32-33_65 -6
Cameron Young 34-31_65 -6
Billy Kennerly 33-33_66 -5
Luke Guthrie 33-33_66 -5
Matt Every 35-31_66 -5
Wes Roach 35-31_66 -5
Adam Svensson 30-36_66 -5
Chad Ramey 32-34_66 -5
Taylor Montgomery 35-31_66 -5
Dawson Armstrong 33-33_66 -5
T.J. Vogel 34-32_66 -5
Brian Campbell 34-32_66 -5
José de Jesús Rodríguez 34-32_66 -5
Brady Schnell 35-31_66 -5
Augusto Núñez 33-33_66 -5
Brett Drewitt 35-32_67 -4
Kyle Jones 34-33_67 -4
Brandon Wu 36-31_67 -4
Mito Pereira 32-35_67 -4
Chris Baker 34-33_67 -4
Scott Langley 34-33_67 -4
Jimmy Stanger 33-34_67 -4
Nick Hardy 32-35_67 -4
David Lingmerth 33-34_67 -4
Derek Ernst 33-34_67 -4
Nicolas Echavarria 34-33_67 -4
Andrew Novak 34-33_67 -4
Joshua Creel 36-31_67 -4
Taylor Pendrith 34-33_67 -4
Paul Barjon 32-35_67 -4
Greg Yates 33-34_67 -4
Dawie van der Walt 35-32_67 -4
Anders Albertson 34-34_68 -3
Roberto Díaz 34-34_68 -3
Fabián Gómez 35-33_68 -3
Hayden Buckley 34-34_68 -3
Austin Smotherman 34-34_68 -3
Alex Cejka 35-33_68 -3
Ollie Schniederjans 33-35_68 -3
Julián Etulain 36-32_68 -3
Peter Uihlein 36-32_68 -3
Drew Weaver 34-34_68 -3
Sean Kelly 34-34_68 -3
Steve LeBrun 35-33_68 -3
Zecheng Dou 35-33_68 -3
Lee Hodges 35-33_68 -3
Brandon Harkins 34-34_68 -3
Paul Haley II 38-30_68 -3
KK Limbhasut 34-34_68 -3
Ben Kohles 36-33_69 -2
Steven Alker 36-33_69 -2
Charlie Saxon 37-32_69 -2
Davis Riley 35-34_69 -2
Jonas Blixt 34-35_69 -2
Erik Barnes 34-35_69 -2
Braden Thornberry 34-35_69 -2
Alex Chiarella 35-34_69 -2
David Skinns 36-33_69 -2
Whee Kim 35-34_69 -2
Greyson Sigg 34-35_69 -2
Curtis Luck 35-34_69 -2
Max McGreevy 34-35_69 -2
Marcelo Rozo 36-33_69 -2
Erik Compton 35-34_69 -2
Tyrone Van Aswegen 33-36_69 -2
Harry Hall 36-33_69 -2
Nick Voke 33-36_69 -2
Theo Humphrey 35-34_69 -2
John Chin 35-35_70 -1
Stephan Jaeger 35-35_70 -1
Sangmoon Bae 34-36_70 -1
Curtis Thompson 34-36_70 -1
Rafael Campos 33-37_70 -1
Patrick Fishburn 37-33_70 -1
Jack Maguire 35-35_70 -1
Nicholas Thompson 36-34_70 -1
Joey Lane 36-34_70 -1
Seth Reeves 35-35_70 -1
Joey Garber 37-33_70 -1
Derek Lamely 34-36_70 -1
Nicholas Lindheim 35-35_70 -1
Ryan Brehm 36-34_70 -1
J.T. Griffin 37-33_70 -1
Ryan McCormick 35-35_70 -1
Taylor Moore 35-36_71 E
Martin Piller 37-34_71 E
John VanDerLaan 36-35_71 E
Shawn Stefani 35-36_71 E
D.A. Points 35-36_71 E
Andrew Svoboda 37-34_71 E
Ben Martin 37-34_71 E
Jonathan Randolph 36-35_71 E
Brett Stegmaier 36-35_71 E
Brad Hopfinger 37-34_71 E
Jared Wolfe 36-35_71 E
Grant Hirschman 36-35_71 E
Michael Miller 35-36_71 E
Tyson Alexander 34-38_72 +1
Trey Mullinax 34-38_72 +1
David Kocher 36-36_72 +1
Tom Whitney 35-37_72 +1
Jonathan Hardee 39-33_72 +1
Justin Lower 38-34_72 +1
Blayne Barber 37-35_72 +1
Nelson Ledesma 36-36_72 +1
Brandon Crick 37-35_72 +1
Carl Yuan 36-37_73 +2
Jamie Arnold 36-37_73 +2
Ryan Siegler 34-39_73 +2
Michael Colgate 37-36_73 +2
Chase Wright 38-35_73 +2
Kevin Dougherty 37-36_73 +2
Scott Gutschewski 37-36_73 +2
Stephen Franken 37-36_73 +2
Shad Tuten 40-34_74 +3
Evan Harmeling 39-36_75 +4
Dylan Wu 36-39_75 +4
Will Wilcox 41-35_76 +5
Spencer Reed 38-38_76 +5
Dominic Bozzelli 42-35_77 +6
|Did Not Finish First Round
Albin Choi
Stephen Stallings Jr.
Philip Knowles
Vince India
Ryan Ruffels
Chase Johnson
Chip McDaniel
Morgan DeNeen
David Perritt
Trevor Cone
|Leaderboard at time of suspension
SCORE THRU
Brett Coletta -8 18
George Cunningham -8 18
Albin Choi -8 17
Dan McCarthy -7 18
Mark Hensby -6 18
Tommy Gainey -6 18
Robert Garrigus -6 18
David Lipsky -6 18
