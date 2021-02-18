Trending:
Sports News

Korn Ferry Tour LECOM Suncoast Classic Scores

By The Associated Press
February 18, 2021 7:42 pm
2 min read
      
Thursday
At Lakewood National Golf Commander Course
Lakewood Ranch, Fla.
Purse: $600,000
Yardage: 7,181; Par: 72
First Round Suspended for Darkness (10 players did not finish)

Brett Coletta 32-31_63

George Cunningham 34-29_63

Dan McCarthy 34-30_64

Mark Hensby 32-33_65

Tommy Gainey 34-31_65

Robert Garrigus 33-32_65

David Lipsky 32-33_65

Jamie Lovemark 32-33_65

Wade Binfield 32-33_65

Callum Tarren 35-30_65

Brent Grant 32-33_65

Kevin Roy 34-31_65

Michael Gellerman 31-34_65

Max Greyserman 32-33_65

Cameron Young 34-31_65

Billy Kennerly 33-33_66

Luke Guthrie 33-33_66

Matt Every 35-31_66

Wes Roach 35-31_66

Adam Svensson 30-36_66

Chad Ramey 32-34_66

Taylor Montgomery 35-31_66

Dawson Armstrong 33-33_66

T.J. Vogel 34-32_66

Brian Campbell 34-32_66

José de Jesús Rodríguez 34-32_66

Brady Schnell 35-31_66

Augusto Núñez 33-33_66

Brett Drewitt 35-32_67

Kyle Jones 34-33_67

Brandon Wu 36-31_67

Mito Pereira 32-35_67

Chris Baker 34-33_67

Scott Langley 34-33_67

Jimmy Stanger 33-34_67

Nick Hardy 32-35_67

David Lingmerth 33-34_67

Derek Ernst 33-34_67

Nicolas Echavarria 34-33_67

Andrew Novak 34-33_67

Joshua Creel 36-31_67

Taylor Pendrith 34-33_67

Paul Barjon 32-35_67

Greg Yates 33-34_67

Dawie van der Walt 35-32_67

Anders Albertson 34-34_68

Roberto Díaz 34-34_68

Fabián Gómez 35-33_68

Hayden Buckley 34-34_68

Austin Smotherman 34-34_68

Alex Cejka 35-33_68

Ollie Schniederjans 33-35_68

Julián Etulain 36-32_68

Peter Uihlein 36-32_68

Drew Weaver 34-34_68

Sean Kelly 34-34_68

Steve LeBrun 35-33_68

Zecheng Dou 35-33_68

Lee Hodges 35-33_68

Brandon Harkins 34-34_68

Paul Haley II 38-30_68

KK Limbhasut 34-34_68

Ben Kohles 36-33_69

Steven Alker 36-33_69

Charlie Saxon 37-32_69

Davis Riley 35-34_69

Jonas Blixt 34-35_69

Erik Barnes 34-35_69

Braden Thornberry 34-35_69

Alex Chiarella 35-34_69

David Skinns 36-33_69

Whee Kim 35-34_69

Greyson Sigg 34-35_69

Curtis Luck 35-34_69

Max McGreevy 34-35_69

Marcelo Rozo 36-33_69

Erik Compton 35-34_69

Tyrone Van Aswegen 33-36_69

Harry Hall 36-33_69

Nick Voke 33-36_69

Theo Humphrey 35-34_69

John Chin 35-35_70

Stephan Jaeger 35-35_70

Sangmoon Bae 34-36_70

Curtis Thompson 34-36_70

Rafael Campos 33-37_70

Patrick Fishburn 37-33_70

Jack Maguire 35-35_70

Nicholas Thompson 36-34_70

Joey Lane 36-34_70

Seth Reeves 35-35_70

Joey Garber 37-33_70

Derek Lamely 34-36_70

Nicholas Lindheim 35-35_70

Ryan Brehm 36-34_70

J.T. Griffin 37-33_70

Ryan McCormick 35-35_70

Taylor Moore 35-36_71

Martin Piller 37-34_71

John VanDerLaan 36-35_71

Shawn Stefani 35-36_71

D.A. Points 35-36_71

Andrew Svoboda 37-34_71

Ben Martin 37-34_71

Jonathan Randolph 36-35_71

Brett Stegmaier 36-35_71

Brad Hopfinger 37-34_71

Jared Wolfe 36-35_71

Grant Hirschman 36-35_71

Michael Miller 35-36_71

Tyson Alexander 34-38_72

Trey Mullinax 34-38_72

David Kocher 36-36_72

Tom Whitney 35-37_72

Jonathan Hardee 39-33_72

Justin Lower 38-34_72

Blayne Barber 37-35_72

Nelson Ledesma 36-36_72

Brandon Crick 37-35_72

Carl Yuan 36-37_73

Jamie Arnold 36-37_73

Ryan Siegler 34-39_73

Michael Colgate 37-36_73

Chase Wright 38-35_73

Kevin Dougherty 37-36_73

Scott Gutschewski 37-36_73

Stephen Franken 37-36_73

Shad Tuten 40-34_74

Evan Harmeling 39-36_75

Dylan Wu 36-39_75

Will Wilcox 41-35_76

Spencer Reed 38-38_76

Dominic Bozzelli 42-35_77

Did Not Finish First Round

Albin Choi

Stephen Stallings Jr.

Philip Knowles

Vince India

Ryan Ruffels

Chase Johnson

Chip McDaniel

Morgan DeNeen

David Perritt

Trevor Cone

Leaderboard at time of suspension

SCORE  THRU

Brett Coletta   -8    18

George Cunningham   -8    18

Albin Choi   -8    17

Dan McCarthy   -7    18

Mark Hensby   -6    18

Tommy Gainey   -6    18

Robert Garrigus   -6    18

David Lipsky   -6    18

