Korn Ferry Tour LECOM Suncoast Classic Scores

|Thursday
|At Lakewood National Golf Commander Course
|Lakewood Ranch, Fla.
|Purse: $600,000
|Yardage: 7,181; Par: 72
|First Round Suspended for Darkness (10 players did not finish)
Brett Coletta 32-31_63
George Cunningham 34-29_63
Dan McCarthy 34-30_64
Mark Hensby 32-33_65
Tommy Gainey 34-31_65
Robert Garrigus 33-32_65
David Lipsky 32-33_65
Jamie Lovemark 32-33_65
Wade Binfield 32-33_65
Callum Tarren 35-30_65
Brent Grant 32-33_65
Kevin Roy 34-31_65
Michael Gellerman 31-34_65
Max Greyserman 32-33_65
Cameron Young 34-31_65
Billy Kennerly 33-33_66
Luke Guthrie 33-33_66
Matt Every 35-31_66
Wes Roach 35-31_66
Adam Svensson 30-36_66
Chad Ramey 32-34_66
Taylor Montgomery 35-31_66
Dawson Armstrong 33-33_66
T.J. Vogel 34-32_66
Brian Campbell 34-32_66
José de Jesús Rodríguez 34-32_66
Brady Schnell 35-31_66
Augusto Núñez 33-33_66
Brett Drewitt 35-32_67
Kyle Jones 34-33_67
Brandon Wu 36-31_67
Mito Pereira 32-35_67
Chris Baker 34-33_67
Scott Langley 34-33_67
Jimmy Stanger 33-34_67
Nick Hardy 32-35_67
David Lingmerth 33-34_67
Derek Ernst 33-34_67
Nicolas Echavarria 34-33_67
Andrew Novak 34-33_67
Joshua Creel 36-31_67
Taylor Pendrith 34-33_67
Paul Barjon 32-35_67
Greg Yates 33-34_67
Dawie van der Walt 35-32_67
Anders Albertson 34-34_68
Roberto Díaz 34-34_68
Fabián Gómez 35-33_68
Hayden Buckley 34-34_68
Austin Smotherman 34-34_68
Alex Cejka 35-33_68
Ollie Schniederjans 33-35_68
Julián Etulain 36-32_68
Peter Uihlein 36-32_68
Drew Weaver 34-34_68
Sean Kelly 34-34_68
Steve LeBrun 35-33_68
Zecheng Dou 35-33_68
Lee Hodges 35-33_68
Brandon Harkins 34-34_68
Paul Haley II 38-30_68
KK Limbhasut 34-34_68
Ben Kohles 36-33_69
Steven Alker 36-33_69
Charlie Saxon 37-32_69
Davis Riley 35-34_69
Jonas Blixt 34-35_69
Erik Barnes 34-35_69
Braden Thornberry 34-35_69
Alex Chiarella 35-34_69
David Skinns 36-33_69
Whee Kim 35-34_69
Greyson Sigg 34-35_69
Curtis Luck 35-34_69
Max McGreevy 34-35_69
Marcelo Rozo 36-33_69
Erik Compton 35-34_69
Tyrone Van Aswegen 33-36_69
Harry Hall 36-33_69
Nick Voke 33-36_69
Theo Humphrey 35-34_69
John Chin 35-35_70
Stephan Jaeger 35-35_70
Sangmoon Bae 34-36_70
Curtis Thompson 34-36_70
Rafael Campos 33-37_70
Patrick Fishburn 37-33_70
Jack Maguire 35-35_70
Nicholas Thompson 36-34_70
Joey Lane 36-34_70
Seth Reeves 35-35_70
Joey Garber 37-33_70
Derek Lamely 34-36_70
Nicholas Lindheim 35-35_70
Ryan Brehm 36-34_70
J.T. Griffin 37-33_70
Ryan McCormick 35-35_70
Taylor Moore 35-36_71
Martin Piller 37-34_71
John VanDerLaan 36-35_71
Shawn Stefani 35-36_71
D.A. Points 35-36_71
Andrew Svoboda 37-34_71
Ben Martin 37-34_71
Jonathan Randolph 36-35_71
Brett Stegmaier 36-35_71
Brad Hopfinger 37-34_71
Jared Wolfe 36-35_71
Grant Hirschman 36-35_71
Michael Miller 35-36_71
Tyson Alexander 34-38_72
Trey Mullinax 34-38_72
David Kocher 36-36_72
Tom Whitney 35-37_72
Jonathan Hardee 39-33_72
Justin Lower 38-34_72
Blayne Barber 37-35_72
Nelson Ledesma 36-36_72
Brandon Crick 37-35_72
Carl Yuan 36-37_73
Jamie Arnold 36-37_73
Ryan Siegler 34-39_73
Michael Colgate 37-36_73
Chase Wright 38-35_73
Kevin Dougherty 37-36_73
Scott Gutschewski 37-36_73
Stephen Franken 37-36_73
Shad Tuten 40-34_74
Evan Harmeling 39-36_75
Dylan Wu 36-39_75
Will Wilcox 41-35_76
Spencer Reed 38-38_76
Dominic Bozzelli 42-35_77
|Did Not Finish First Round
Albin Choi
Stephen Stallings Jr.
Philip Knowles
Vince India
Ryan Ruffels
Chase Johnson
Chip McDaniel
Morgan DeNeen
David Perritt
Trevor Cone
|Leaderboard at time of suspension
SCORE THRU
Brett Coletta -8 18
George Cunningham -8 18
Albin Choi -8 17
Dan McCarthy -7 18
Mark Hensby -6 18
Tommy Gainey -6 18
Robert Garrigus -6 18
David Lipsky -6 18
