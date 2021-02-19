Korn Ferry Tour LECOM Suncoast Classic Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At Lakewood National Golf Commander Course
|Lakewood Ranch, Fla.
|Purse: $600,000
|Yardage: 7,181; Par: 72
|Second Round Suspended for Darkness (1 player DNF)
Brent Grant 65-66_131
Brett Coletta 63-69_132
Billy Kennerly 66-67_133
Hayden Buckley 68-65_133
Michael Gellerman 65-69_134
Greg Yates 67-67_134
Jamie Lovemark 65-69_134
Peter Uihlein 68-66_134
Taylor Pendrith 67-68_135
Anders Albertson 68-67_135
Austin Smotherman 68-67_135
Ollie Schniederjans 68-67_135
Matt Every 66-69_135
Chad Ramey 66-69_135
Steve LeBrun 68-68_136
T.J. Vogel 66-70_136
Zecheng Dou 68-68_136
Brandon Harkins 68-68_136
Max Greyserman 65-71_136
Roberto Díaz 68-68_136
Brandon Wu 67-69_136
George Cunningham 63-73_136
Taylor Montgomery 66-70_136
Drew Weaver 68-68_136
Kevin Roy 65-71_136
Dawson Armstrong 66-70_136
Greyson Sigg 69-68_137
Brian Campbell 66-71_137
José de Jesús Rodríguez 66-71_137
Nicholas Lindheim 70-67_137
Paul Haley II 68-69_137
Steven Alker 69-68_137
Mark Hensby 65-72_137
Chris Baker 67-70_137
Mito Pereira 67-70_137
Rafael Campos 70-67_137
Wes Roach 66-71_137
Jimmy Stanger 67-70_137
Nick Hardy 67-70_137
David Lingmerth 67-70_137
Erik Barnes 69-68_137
Nicolas Echavarria 67-71_138
Lee Hodges 68-70_138
Derek Lamely 70-68_138
Erik Compton 69-69_138
Brady Schnell 66-72_138
Michael Miller 71-67_138
Nick Voke 69-69_138
KK Limbhasut 68-70_138
Albin Choi 62-76_138
Tommy Gainey 65-73_138
Alex Cejka 68-70_138
Dan McCarthy 64-74_138
David Lipsky 65-73_138
Scott Langley 67-71_138
Adam Svensson 66-72_138
Davis Riley 69-69_138
Braden Thornberry 69-69_138
Callum Tarren 65-73_138
Curtis Luck 69-70_139
Paul Barjon 67-72_139
Cameron Young 65-74_139
Augusto Núñez 66-73_139
Brett Drewitt 67-72_139
Kyle Jones 67-72_139
David Kocher 72-67_139
Curtis Thompson 70-69_139
|Missed Projected Cut
D.A. Points 71-69_140
Whee Kim 69-71_140
Joey Garber 70-70_140
Max McGreevy 69-71_140
Andrew Novak 67-73_140
Joshua Creel 67-73_140
Stephen Stallings Jr. 66-74_140
Philip Knowles 68-72_140
Luke Guthrie 66-74_140
John Chin 70-70_140
Derek Ernst 67-73_140
Shawn Stefani 71-70_141
Tyrone Van Aswegen 69-72_141
Marcelo Rozo 69-72_141
Dylan Wu 75-66_141
Brad Hopfinger 71-70_141
J.T. Griffin 70-71_141
Stephen Franken 73-68_141
Harry Hall 69-72_141
Stephan Jaeger 70-71_141
Taylor Moore 71-70_141
Julián Etulain 68-73_141
Wade Binfield 65-76_141
Alex Chiarella 69-72_141
Patrick Fishburn 70-71_141
David Skinns 69-72_141
Andrew Svoboda 71-71_142
Ben Martin 71-71_142
Seth Reeves 70-72_142
Justin Lower 72-70_142
Brandon Crick 72-70_142
Brett Stegmaier 71-71_142
Dawie van der Walt 67-75_142
Ryan Ruffels 69-73_142
Vince India 70-72_142
Carl Yuan 73-69_142
Fabián Gómez 68-74_142
Jonathan Hardee 72-70_142
Jonathan Randolph 71-72_143
Jared Wolfe 71-72_143
Grant Hirschman 71-72_143
Chip McDaniel 70-73_143
Ben Kohles 69-74_143
Nicholas Thompson 70-73_143
Blayne Barber 72-72_144
Martin Piller 71-73_144
Jonas Blixt 69-75_144
Ryan Brehm 70-75_145
Tyson Alexander 72-73_145
Jamie Arnold 73-72_145
Tom Whitney 72-73_145
Scott Gutschewski 73-73_146
Ryan McCormick 70-76_146
Charlie Saxon 69-77_146
Jack Maguire 70-76_146
Will Wilcox 76-71_147
Evan Harmeling 75-72_147
Trey Mullinax 72-75_147
Robert Garrigus 65-82_147
John VanDerLaan 71-76_147
Ryan Siegler 73-74_147
Joey Lane 70-77_147
Nelson Ledesma 72-76_148
Shad Tuten 74-74_148
Chase Wright 73-76_149
Theo Humphrey 69-80_149
Morgan DeNeen 74-76_150
Trevor Cone 76-75_151
Spencer Reed 76-75_151
David Perritt 73-78_151
Michael Colgate 73-78_151
Kevin Dougherty 73-79_152
Chase Johnson 73-83_156
|Did Not Finish Round
Sean Kelly
|Leaderboard at time of suspension
SCORE THRU
Brent Grant -11 18
Brett Coletta -10 18
Billy Kennerly -9 18
Hayden Buckley -9 18
Michael Gellerman -8 18
Greg Yates -8 18
Jamie Lovemark -8 18
Peter Uihlein -8 18
