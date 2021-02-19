Trending:
Korn Ferry Tour LECOM Suncoast Classic Scores

By The Associated Press
February 19, 2021 7:13 pm
2 min read
      
Friday
At Lakewood National Golf Commander Course
Lakewood Ranch, Fla.
Purse: $600,000
Yardage: 7,181; Par: 72
Second Round Suspended for Darkness (1 player DNF)

Brent Grant 65-66_131

Brett Coletta 63-69_132

Billy Kennerly 66-67_133

Hayden Buckley 68-65_133

Michael Gellerman 65-69_134

Greg Yates 67-67_134

Jamie Lovemark 65-69_134

Peter Uihlein 68-66_134

Taylor Pendrith 67-68_135

Anders Albertson 68-67_135

Austin Smotherman 68-67_135

Ollie Schniederjans 68-67_135

Matt Every 66-69_135

Chad Ramey 66-69_135

Steve LeBrun 68-68_136

T.J. Vogel 66-70_136

Zecheng Dou 68-68_136

Brandon Harkins 68-68_136

Max Greyserman 65-71_136

Roberto Díaz 68-68_136

Brandon Wu 67-69_136

George Cunningham 63-73_136

Taylor Montgomery 66-70_136

Drew Weaver 68-68_136

Kevin Roy 65-71_136

Dawson Armstrong 66-70_136

Greyson Sigg 69-68_137

Brian Campbell 66-71_137

José de Jesús Rodríguez 66-71_137

Nicholas Lindheim 70-67_137

Paul Haley II 68-69_137

Steven Alker 69-68_137

Mark Hensby 65-72_137

Chris Baker 67-70_137

Mito Pereira 67-70_137

Rafael Campos 70-67_137

Wes Roach 66-71_137

Jimmy Stanger 67-70_137

Nick Hardy 67-70_137

David Lingmerth 67-70_137

Erik Barnes 69-68_137

Nicolas Echavarria 67-71_138

Lee Hodges 68-70_138

Derek Lamely 70-68_138

Erik Compton 69-69_138

Brady Schnell 66-72_138

Michael Miller 71-67_138

Nick Voke 69-69_138

KK Limbhasut 68-70_138

Albin Choi 62-76_138

Tommy Gainey 65-73_138

Alex Cejka 68-70_138

Dan McCarthy 64-74_138

David Lipsky 65-73_138

Scott Langley 67-71_138

Adam Svensson 66-72_138

Davis Riley 69-69_138

Braden Thornberry 69-69_138

Callum Tarren 65-73_138

Curtis Luck 69-70_139

Paul Barjon 67-72_139

Cameron Young 65-74_139

Augusto Núñez 66-73_139

Brett Drewitt 67-72_139

Kyle Jones 67-72_139

David Kocher 72-67_139

Curtis Thompson 70-69_139

Missed Projected Cut

D.A. Points 71-69_140

Whee Kim 69-71_140

Joey Garber 70-70_140

Max McGreevy 69-71_140

Andrew Novak 67-73_140

Joshua Creel 67-73_140

Stephen Stallings Jr. 66-74_140

Philip Knowles 68-72_140

Luke Guthrie 66-74_140

John Chin 70-70_140

Derek Ernst 67-73_140

Shawn Stefani 71-70_141

Tyrone Van Aswegen 69-72_141

Marcelo Rozo 69-72_141

Dylan Wu 75-66_141

Brad Hopfinger 71-70_141

J.T. Griffin 70-71_141

Stephen Franken 73-68_141

Harry Hall 69-72_141

Stephan Jaeger 70-71_141

Taylor Moore 71-70_141

Julián Etulain 68-73_141

Wade Binfield 65-76_141

Alex Chiarella 69-72_141

Patrick Fishburn 70-71_141

David Skinns 69-72_141

Andrew Svoboda 71-71_142

Ben Martin 71-71_142

Seth Reeves 70-72_142

Justin Lower 72-70_142

Brandon Crick 72-70_142

Brett Stegmaier 71-71_142

Dawie van der Walt 67-75_142

Ryan Ruffels 69-73_142

Vince India 70-72_142

Carl Yuan 73-69_142

Fabián Gómez 68-74_142

Jonathan Hardee 72-70_142

Jonathan Randolph 71-72_143

Jared Wolfe 71-72_143

Grant Hirschman 71-72_143

Chip McDaniel 70-73_143

Ben Kohles 69-74_143

Nicholas Thompson 70-73_143

Blayne Barber 72-72_144

Martin Piller 71-73_144

Jonas Blixt 69-75_144

Ryan Brehm 70-75_145

Tyson Alexander 72-73_145

Jamie Arnold 73-72_145

Tom Whitney 72-73_145

Scott Gutschewski 73-73_146

Ryan McCormick 70-76_146

Charlie Saxon 69-77_146

Jack Maguire 70-76_146

Will Wilcox 76-71_147

Evan Harmeling 75-72_147

Trey Mullinax 72-75_147

Robert Garrigus 65-82_147

John VanDerLaan 71-76_147

Ryan Siegler 73-74_147

Joey Lane 70-77_147

Nelson Ledesma 72-76_148

Shad Tuten 74-74_148

Chase Wright 73-76_149

Theo Humphrey 69-80_149

Morgan DeNeen 74-76_150

Trevor Cone 76-75_151

Spencer Reed 76-75_151

David Perritt 73-78_151

Michael Colgate 73-78_151

Kevin Dougherty 73-79_152

Chase Johnson 73-83_156

Did Not Finish Round

Sean Kelly

Leaderboard at time of suspension

SCORE  THRU

Brent Grant   -11    18

Brett Coletta   -10    18

Billy Kennerly    -9    18

Hayden Buckley    -9    18

Michael Gellerman    -8    18

Greg Yates    -8    18

Jamie Lovemark    -8    18

Peter Uihlein    -8    18

