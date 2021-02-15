On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Kuemper shines as Coyotes beat Blues 1-0 in Game 7

By The Associated Press
February 15, 2021 6:45 pm
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper stopped 24 shots, Clayton Keller scored and the Arizona Coyotes closed out their seven-game series against the St. Louis Blues with a 1-0 win Monday.

The shifting dynamics of playing hockey in a pandemic led to the Blues and Coyotes playing seven straight games against each other, a first in NHL or NBA regular-season history.

The teams split the first six games, and the Coyotes were at their shutdown best in Game 7.

Keller scored in the second period. Kuemper, making his fifth start in the series, earned his first shutout this season and No. 19 for his career.

Jordan Binnington had 18 saves for the Blues.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

