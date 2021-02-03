La Salle 82, Saint Louis 75

SAINT LOUIS (7-3)
French 1-3 0-1 2, Collins 2-5 3-4 7, Goodwin 5-12 1-3 12, Jimerson 3-6 0-0 9, Perkins 4-15 5-5 13, Jacobs 3-6 2-2 8, Thatch 3-6 6-6 12, Bell 3-4 2-3 8, Linssen 1-2 2-4 4, Russell 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 25-62 21-28 75.
LA SALLE (8-10)
Moore 4-9 2-4 11, Brickus 0-4 0-0 0, Clark 6-8 0-0 15, Kenney 2-8 13-15 17, Ray 2-3 0-0 4, Beatty 8-15 2-3 22, Gill 1-4 1-2 3, Kimbrough 4-4 2-2 10. Totals 27-55 20-26 82.
Halftime_La Salle 36-32. 3-Point Goals_Saint Louis 4-19 (Jimerson 3-6, Goodwin 1-4, Russell 0-2, Jacobs 0-3, Perkins 0-4), La Salle 8-19 (Beatty 4-5, Clark 3-4, Moore 1-2, Gill 0-1, Brickus 0-2, Kenney 0-5). Fouled Out_French. Rebounds_Saint Louis 29 (Thatch 9), La Salle 29 (Clark 9). Assists_Saint Louis 14 (Thatch 4), La Salle 16 (Brickus 4). Total Fouls_Saint Louis 21, La Salle 22.
