Lafayette 71, Lehigh 70

By The Associated Press
February 28, 2021 8:53 pm
LAFAYETTE (9-5)

Jenkins 6-7 0-0 16, O’Boyle 2-6 1-1 6, Quinn 6-8 1-1 13, Jaworski 3-13 2-2 9, Perry 3-8 2-2 10, Stephens 2-7 4-4 10, Verbinskis 2-4 0-0 5, Good 1-2 0-0 2, Hastings 0-0 0-0 0, Brantley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 10-10 71.

LEHIGH (4-10)

Li 5-7 1-1 13, Lynch 3-10 1-2 7, Fenton 2-8 2-2 7, Taylor 4-11 0-1 12, M.Wilson 5-15 0-0 11, J.Wilson 2-6 0-0 5, Parolin 4-9 0-1 8, Betlow 3-3 0-0 7, Alamudun 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-69 4-7 70.

Halftime_Lafayette 41-35. 3-Point Goals_Lafayette 11-25 (Jenkins 4-5, Perry 2-5, Stephens 2-5, Verbinskis 1-2, O’Boyle 1-3, Jaworski 1-5), Lehigh 10-22 (Taylor 4-5, Li 2-3, Betlow 1-1, J.Wilson 1-4, M.Wilson 1-4, Fenton 1-5). Rebounds_Lafayette 32 (Quinn 7), Lehigh 38 (Fenton 8). Assists_Lafayette 15 (O’Boyle 4), Lehigh 16 (M.Wilson 6). Total Fouls_Lafayette 12, Lehigh 10.

