Lafayette 80, Loyola (Md.) 76

By The Associated Press
February 8, 2021 9:36 pm
LOYOLA (MD.) (1-6)

Aldama 11-20 5-5 30, Dike 4-5 1-2 9, Andrews 5-12 4-6 15, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 5-8 0-1 12, Hart 0-4 3-4 3, Faure 1-3 0-2 2, Holcombe 2-2 0-0 5, Bradsher 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 13-20 76.

LAFAYETTE (6-4)

Jenkins 7-11 3-6 20, O’Boyle 0-3 4-4 4, Quinn 8-13 0-1 16, Jaworski 7-14 11-12 28, Perry 1-5 0-0 3, Stephens 1-7 4-4 6, Hastings 0-2 0-1 0, Verbinskis 1-2 0-0 3, Brantley 0-1 0-0 0, Good 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 22-28 80.

Halftime_Loyola (Md.) 42-32. 3-Point Goals_Loyola (Md.) 7-23 (Aldama 3-6, Jones 2-5, Holcombe 1-1, Andrews 1-6, Bradsher 0-2, Hart 0-3), Lafayette 8-22 (Jenkins 3-5, Jaworski 3-7, Verbinskis 1-2, Perry 1-3, O’Boyle 0-1, Stephens 0-4). Fouled Out_Dike. Rebounds_Loyola (Md.) 31 (Aldama 10), Lafayette 33 (Stephens 7). Assists_Loyola (Md.) 13 (Aldama, Andrews 4), Lafayette 19 (Quinn 7). Total Fouls_Loyola (Md.) 22, Lafayette 19.

